American Fiction: Where You Know The Cast From

After winning the People’s Choice Award at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), American Fiction is scheduled for theatrical release a few days before Christmas in December 2023. it will receive a limited theatrical release on December 15 before going wide on December 22. American Fiction is Cord Jefferson‘s directorial debut, having spent years as a writer, editor, essayist, and producer. American Fiction is based on Percival Everett‘s 2001 novel, Erasure.
Jefferson’s American Fiction follows the life of a writer frustrated with Hollywood’s incessant black tropes in books and media. Using a pen name, he sets out to prove a point by writing a “Black” novel, which ultimately becomes a success. Much of American Fiction‘s success has been attributed to its quality, star-studded cast. Here is the top cast members of American Fiction.
Jeffrey Wright as Thelonious “Monk” Ellison
Thelonious “Monk” Ellison is the main protagonist of American Fiction (2023). When his novels fail to sell, he soon realizes only novels that promote black culture or the establishment expectations of the culture are a success. When his agent refuses to admit to it, he writes a new novel embellished with all the popularized black tropes. Much to his initial chagrin, Monk is overwhelmed by the success of the book.
However, he has remained anonymous to his growing fanbase because he used a pen name. Emmy Awards winner Jeffrey Wright plays the character of Thelonious “Monk” Ellison. Wright is known for his on-screen performances in Shaft (2000), The Manchurian Candidate (2004), James Bond films, Boardwalk Empire (2013–2014), Westworld (2016–2022), The Hunger Games films, and The Batman (2022).
Tracee Ellis Ross as Lisa Ellison
Emmy-nominated actress Tracee Ellis Ross is cast as Jeffrey Wright’s sister in American Fiction. The actress is cast as Lisa Ellison, a supportive sibling who tries to convince Monk to continue writing “Black” novels because of its effect on his growing audience. Tracee Ellis Ross, daughter of singer Diana Ross, is known for her role as Joan Clayton in Girlfriends (2000–2008) and Dr. Rainbow “Bow” Johnson in Black-ish (2014–2022) and its spin-offs, Grown-ish and Mixed-ish.
Issa Rae as Sintara Golden
Sintara Golden is a best-selling African-American author and a Monk’s competitor in American Fiction. Sintara has understood and mastered the art of writing black novels. Despite Monk’s disapproval, Sintara has no problem pushing the black tropes if it brings sales. Emmy-nominated actress Issa Rae plays Sintara Golden. Issa Rae gained popularity playing Issa Dee in Insecure (2016–2021). She’s also known for her roles in The Hate U Give (2018), The Photograph (2020), and Barbie (2023).
Sterling K. Brown as Clifford “Cliff” Ellison
Sterling K. Brown is cast as Monk’s other sibling, Clifford “Cliff” Ellison. Like Monk’s agent, Cliff sees nothing wrong in exploiting the success of writing black novels. Emmy-winner Sterling K. Brown received international recognition playing Randall Pearson on the NBC primetime soap opera This Is Us (2016–2022). His other notable works include The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story (2016), Black Panther (2018), The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (2019), and Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. (2022).
John Ortiz as Arthur
John Ortiz is cast as Monk’s literary agent, Arthur, who convinces him to write a “black” book in American Fiction. Although Monk isn’t impressed with the success of his “black” book, his agent, Arthur, encourages him to keep writing. John Ortiz played the villain in two Fast & Furious franchise films, Fast & Furious (2009) and Fast & Furious 6 (2013). He also starred in American Gangster (2007), Public Enemies (2009), Jack Goes Boating (2010), Steve Jobs (2015), and Kong: Skull Island (2017). John Ortiz’s most recent high-grossing movies before American Fiction (2023) are Bumblebee (2018) and Ad Astra (2019).
Follow Us