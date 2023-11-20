Guide To Stream Everybody Hates Chris

Everybody Hates Chris is an American television sitcom which ran for a total of 4 seasons and 88 episodes. The show is a family sitcom inspired by the memories of the teenage years of comedian Chris Rock. The show is set in the 1980s and follows the life of a teenage Chris Rock growing up with his family in the 1980s in a neighbourhood in Brooklyn, New York. Throughout the show, the real-life Chris Rock provides intermittent narration. Tyler James Williams takes the lead role as Chris, and Terry Crews plays his father, Julius, Tichina Arnold portrays his temperamental mother, Rochelle, and his younger brother and sister are played by Tequan Richmond and Imani Hakim respectively, Vincent Martella takes on the role of Greg Wuliger, Chris’ white close friend and schoolmate.
Everybody Hates Chris began airing on September 22, 2005, and came to an end on May 8, 2009, after Rock announced that the series had matched up with his past and he felt it was time to end the show. The show was created by Rock and award-winning producer and director Ali LeRoi. Everybody Hates Chris received positive reviews from viewers and critics. On Rotten Tomatoes, the series earned an impressive 96% rating and a 7.5/10 rating on IMDb. Everybody Hates Chris also won NAACP Image Awards for Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series for Ali LeRoi, Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series for Tichina Arnold, and Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series for Tyler James Williams. It has also been nominated for a Golden Globe and three Emmy Awards.
Where To Stream Everybody Hates Chris
Everybody Hates Chris is currently available to stream on various streaming platforms across different regions. However, the availability will differ from one country to another. The series is available to stream on Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and Peacock.
The series is also available to stream on Paramount Plus Apple TV Channel, Paramount+ Amazon Channel, Paramount+ Roku Premium Channel, Crackle, and FuboTV. It’s important to note that not all platforms offer all 4 seasons of the show. In some regions Everybody Hates Chris is available to stream on HBO Max. For those who wish to purchase the series, it is available to buy on Apple TV, Amazon Video, Vudu, and Google Play Movies.
How Much Does It Cost To Watch Everybody Hates Chris?
Most platforms where Everybody Hates Chris is available to stream require viewers to subscribe to stream the show. Different platforms offer different subscription packages. On Hulu, viewers can subscribe to either one of their subscription packages. The packages start at a fee of $17.99 per month for the plan without ads and $7.99 per month for the plan with ads.
For those who wish to watch the movie on Peacock, you will need to subscribe to their premium package, which starts at $4.99 per month. On platforms where the series is available to buy, the price varies from platform to platform. On Apple TV and Vudu, each season costs $14.99 to purchase. Then on Amazon Video, each episode costs $2.99 to purchase, whereas each season costs $19.99. On Google Play Movies each season also costs $19.99.
Other Sitcoms Like Everybody Hates Chris
There are several sitcoms that lovers of Everybody Hates Chris would also like. Let’s narrow down a few, first on our list is Malcolm in the Middle. The sitcom ran for seven seasons and 151 episodes from January 9, 2000, to May 14, 2006. The series follows the daily lives of a lower-middle-class family, child genius and prodigy, Malcolm played by Frankie Muniz takes on the lead role. The show was notable for its pop-punk influences and portrayal of 2000s youth culture.
Another sitcom that Everybody Hates Chris fans would like is My Wife and Kids, which aired on ABC from March 28, 2001, to May 17, 2005. The sitcom follows an upper-middle-class African-American family. The series stars Damon Wayans who also co-created the series, as Michael Kyle, the patriarch of an African-American family.
How To Watch Everybody Hates Chris For Free
One way to watch Everybody Hates Chris for free is through free trials. Streaming platforms such as Peacock and Hulu offer free trials for subscribers before they start getting billed. However, the number of days for the free trial differs from one streaming platform to another. Peacock subscribers get up to seven days of the free trial and Hulu subscribers have up to 30 days.
However, once the 30 or 7 days are up, viewers can choose to continue with the paid plan or cancel their subscription. Viewers can also watch Everybody Hates Chris for free on Apple TV’s free trial. Other platforms where viewers can watch Everybody Hates Chris for free include CW Seed, ITV X, Pluto TV, and Tubi.
