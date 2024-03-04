5 Highest-Grossing Movies Of The 1990s That Outdid Siblings

As we tiptoe down memory lane, let’s dust off the cobwebs from those VHS tapes and take a peek at the 1990s cinematic gems that not only stole the show but also robbed their franchise siblings blind at the box office. It’s like watching a family reunion where one cousin shows up in a Lamborghini while the others roll in with their ’99 Corollas. So, grab your popcorn, and let’s rewind to an era when moviegoers actually had to leave their couches to experience cinematic splendor.
Jurassic Park Still Has Its Teeth
Starting off with a roar, ‘Jurassic Park’ not only brought dinosaurs back to life but also the box office, becoming a monumental hit that its sequels just couldn’t outdo. Sure, ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ tried to stomp in its massive footsteps with its $1.001 billion box office haul, but let’s be real, it was like watching a high school band try to cover a Beatles classic – admirable but never quite hitting the same notes. The original park was where we all wanted to be, even if the idea of being munched on by a T-Rex was part of the package.
The Unsinkable Titanic
Sailing past its competition, ‘Titanic’ didn’t just win hearts; it hoarded box office dollars like they were life jackets on the actual ship. With a record-setting $600 million domestic and $1.8 billion worldwide total, James Cameron’s epic made every other romantic drama look like a mere lifeboat in comparison. And when you think about it, ‘Titanic’ was basically a three-hour tour of fancy people eating dinner and then not-so-fancy people swimming for their lives. But hey, who are we to judge what makes boatloads of cash?
The Phantom Box Office Menace
The Force was strong with ‘Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace’ at the cash registers, if not with all the critics. Sure, it was as cheesy as a pizza convention, but it didn’t taint our love for lightsabers and Wookiees. Raking in $924.3 million worldwide, this prequel raced past its siblings without even needing a hyperdrive. It may have given us Jar Jar Binks (and for that, we’re still trying to forgive George Lucas), but it also paved the way for more Star Wars goodness—so all is forgiven…mostly.
Independence Day Sets Off Fireworks
Aliens invaded the box office, and ‘Independence Day’ blew up the competition (and the White House), setting a standard for sci-fi siblings that was hard to match. It wasn’t just about Will Smith punching aliens and Jeff Goldblum being his usual charming self; it was about America saving the day in the most American way possible—explosions. Big ones. The film became 1996’s highest-grossing spectacle, proving that sometimes all you need for success is a good ol’ alien invasion and some catchy one-liners.
The Lion King Roars Loudest
In the circle of life that is the box office jungle, ‘The Lion King’ reigned supreme, with future animations chasing its mane but never quite catching up. Calling this film a phenomenon is like saying Simba had daddy issues—an understatement of elephant graveyard proportions. Adjusted for inflation, this feline fable sits comfortably in cinema’s all-time top 20 earners list because apparently everyone wanted to see a cartoon lion grow up and take back his throne—Shakespearean drama at its animalistic best.
To wrap this up like leftovers from a ’90s-themed party: these films didn’t just make bank; they made memories. And while their franchise siblings have tried to capture that same magic (or cash), they’ve often ended up feeling more like direct-to-video sequels—fine for what they are but never quite capturing our hearts or wallets in quite the same way.
