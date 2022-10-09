5 Worst Eye Injuries in Movies

Injuries in the movies can happen in a lot of ways since there are a lot of different methods by which damage can be taken and dished out. But when it comes to the eyes, this is one area that a lot of people attempt to protect more than anything since, well, a person kind of needs their eyes and can’t do a lot without them. This is why injury to a person’s eyes is one of the worst ways to take damage in a movie since it’s bound to make a lot of audience members cringe, given that the nature of each injury seen in the movies is enough to make a person wonder if it’s possible for such a thing to happen in real life. Some of these movies are rather brutal when it comes to showing how the eyes can be injured and how it’s possible to live with this kind of pain. It’s amazing to think that one could live with this kind of injury, but apparently, it’s quite possible.
Here are a few movies that show some of the worst eye injuries.
5. Dallas player-Any Given Sunday
It’s easy enough to look up this poor sucker’s name, his real name anyway, but for the most part, he was simply another part of the game that was important for just long enough to showcase a scene that some people might remember, and others might never think about again. The injury was simple and to the point, really, since the rough style of play that’s shown in this movie made it clear that these players had a few problems and that their health was always on the line whenever they suited up. But this particular injury is one that doesn’t happen all that often since the helmets that players wear tend to make this less than possible.
4. Stavros Blofeld-Spectre
When thinking about all the different ways that Bond villains have died in the past, it’s very easy to believe that Blofeld got off easy with a scar across his eye and the death that he was given in the next movie. But One thing that can be said is that he did earn this huge scar since he decided to be the aggressor when it came to his rivalry with James. This guy was diabolical in a way that made a lot of other villains appear kind of tame by comparison, so it’s easy to state that he earned everything that was coming to him. But that is one nasty-looking scar all the same, and one can imagine that despite his words, Blofeld might have felt some particular way about it.
3. Elle Driver-Kill Bill vol. 2
The fact is that Elle deserved everything that happened to her, whether that’s putting it in too harsh a manner or not. This woman was out to make everyone’s life a living nightmare if she felt the need and the desire, and it didn’t matter who she had to step over to get what she wanted. Her rivalry with Beatrix for the affection of Bill was easy to see from the start since Elle was ready to kill Beatrix when she was still in a coma. But after everything, after losing an eye to their shared tutor, the final indignation came in the form of losing her other eye to Beatrix during their last fight, when Elle, ahem, took her eye off the ball in her quest to put an end to her rival once and for all.
2. Dr. Weir-Event Horizon
What makes this entry more than a little disturbing is the fact that it takes a man that’s suspect in his dealings with the rest of the crew but is otherwise easy to see as someone that has experienced loss and is more or less a decent person. When the ship that Dr. Weir helped to build and design starts to take control of him, though, things go south very quickly as the entity within the ship begins to toy with the doctor and the rest of the crew, showing them disturbing things from their past that threaten to break them down without fail. The way it gets to Weir, however, is by forcing him to gouge his own eyes out so that he can ‘see’ all the wonders that the entity has to show him.
1. Olivia-Final Destination 5
Laser surgery for one’s eyes sounds terrifying to some people, but unless death is actively stalking a person, there doesn’t appear to be much to worry about. Of course, for the sake of a movie such as this, one can’t help but expect that if the worst can happen, it’s going to. But this scenario is simply too much to be believed since Olivia is given a double dose after the laser carves into her eye, she falls out of the window, and her other eye is knocked out of her head as though to offer further insult.
It’s not the type of injury that everyone can see coming. Yeah, I said it.