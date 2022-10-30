5 Most Violent Marvel Anti-Heroes

Quite a few people still believe in heroes and want to think that the best way to deal with villains is to be better than them, to make certain that a hero never lowers themself to the villain’s level. But the unfortunate fact is that light doesn’t always eclipse darkness. In fact, light can sharpen darkness, make it deeper, and even create a villain that’s worse than the last one.
The anti-hero is someone that a lot of people feel is only a step or two above a villain since they’re often willing to do what the traditional heroes won’t, which is to eliminate a villain when they prove to be too much of an issue. Often, the only time an anti-hero will leave a villain alive is when another hero convinces them to do so or doesn’t allow them to take the life of another person. Quite often, anti-heroes will take measures that traditional heroes either don’t think about or wouldn’t condone. But sometimes, their methods tend to work.
Here are five of the most violent anti-heroes in the Marvel Universe.
5. Deadpool
In recent years the merc with the mouth has been able to show a softer side to his person thanks to the movies, but there’s no way to say that he’s been any less violent than before. The fact that people have said anything about his inclusion into the MCU or into Disney is evidence enough that he’s not exactly the type of character that the Mouse House was ready to think about.
But the fact is that, like many other anti-heroes, he’s more than willing to get down and dirty when it comes to a scrap, and he’s not the type of guy that’s going to simply let a villain go when he has the chance to finish the job. Of course, he might if he figures that someone else might take care of the individual.
4. Moon Knight
The level of violence that Moon Knight is set to deliver kind of depends on which personality is in control at the moment. Marc Spector is, without any doubt, going to pummel a villain into submission and perhaps go even further if he needs to.
But Moon Knight has been likened to the Marvel version of Batman, only far more psychotic and, in a few cases, far more violent than the dark knight could ever hope to be. In fact, it’s been stated more than once that Moon Knight could possibly take out Batman if the two ever tangled with each other. But it’s also been stated that Batman could exploit Moon Knight’s instability as well, so it’s hard to say for certain.
3. Blade
One might think that Blade is only dangerous and particularly vicious toward vampires, but he’s not exactly friendly when it comes to others who don’t share the same status. It’s very true that he targets vampires more than any other demographic, but the manner in which he goes about slaying the creatures of darkness is brutal without question.
Blade is one of those characters that doesn’t get along with everyone, but seeks the same goal, more or less. But because of his methods, many heroes don’t tend to agree with how he gets results, which often leads him to work alone. Somehow that suits him, though, since even when he’s part of a team, he’s still a little more comfortable doing his own thing.
2. Wolverine
Wolverine has changed more than once over the years since he was first brought onto the scene, and while he hasn’t always changed for the better, the fact is that he came in as a rather aggressive and violent individual who only became more violent as more of his origin was revealed throughout the years.
As one of the only members of the Marvel Universe who has an actual reason for being violent at times, Wolverine is kind of a sad case that has been hyped up beyond what he really is, and yet, he’s likable because he’s flawed and because he actually has a reason for being the irritable individual that he’s been for so long.
1. The Punisher
Frank Castle is another person on the list that does have a reason for being violent since he lost his entire family to a violent act that has a few different explanations depending on the comics and the movies. But the point is that he lost his family, he’s a war veteran, and a lot of people are willing to accept that he’s suffering from massive PTSD that would require a ton of therapy to get through. Unfortunately, it’s likely that Frank finds the death of one criminal or another as far more therapeutic than a stint on a psychiatrist’s couch could ever be.