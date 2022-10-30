4 Upcoming Adam Driver Movies to Look Forward to

Adam Driver is one of the best actors of his generation. We know him as the unconventional lead with an intense presence and a unique look. He’s pure and raw talent. You maybe know him from Girls, where he plays Hannah’s on-and-off boyfriend. You may also know him from Star Wars, where he depicts the formidable antagonist Kylo Ren or maybe from House of Gucci, where he portrays the one and only Maurizio Gucci.
But what is this talented actor currently working on? Luckily for all of you, Adam Driver fans out there, he has many projects in the works. So, today, we’re talking about his four upcoming movies to look forward to. Let’s dive in!
1. Adam Driver is to Star in Coppola’s Megalopolis
One of the most exciting upcoming Adam Driver movies is called Megalopolis and is currently in the pre-production phase of filming. The director is the legendary Francis Ford Coppola, who refers to this movie as his “dream project.” And what’s even better about Megalopolis is its cast: Adam Driver, Aubrey Plaza, and Shia LaBeouf. But we can probably expect more actors to join the project soon.
So what is this movie going to be about? Well, the plot is fairly vague for now. However, Coppola gives us a few hints. He describes the movie as an “epic story of political ambition, genius and conflicted love” that’s set in “a modern world unable to solve its own social problems.”
Coppola also stated he’s not looking to win an Oscar; he just wants to entice conversations. Here’s what he said, “Somewhere down the line, way after I’m gone, all I want is for them to discuss [Megalopolis] and, is the society we’re living in the only one available to us?” He also added: “What the movie really is proposing is that utopia is not a place. It’s how can we make everything better?”
2. Driver Reunites with Noah Baumbach for White Noise
Another upcoming movie that Drive has in the works is White Noise, where he will reunite with the director Noah Baumbach (they already worked together on Marriage Story and Frances Ha). The production of the movie is already done, and the movie is likely to be released on Netflix in December 2022.
White Noise is an adaptation of the novel of the same name. It’s a story about a contemporary American family’s attempts to deal with the aftermath of a tragic nearby chemical leak that causes an “airborne toxic event.” Adam Driver plays professor Jack Gladney, who becomes overly paranoid after this event and starts working on getting rid of his fear of mortality. Greta Gerwig also stars in the movie and plays Jack’s wife, Babbette.
3. Adam Driver Will Star in 65
65 is one of the most exciting Adam Driver movies. What’s interesting about it is that the plot of the movie is still a mystery, so there’s not much to tell apart from the fact that Driver is in it. It’s a science fiction thriller about an astronaut who lands on a mysterious planet only to discover he’s not quite alone.
Another interesting fact about 65 is that it will be a directorial debut for Scott Beck and Bryan Woods (who are the writers of A Quiet Place). So far, we know that Ariana Greenblatt, Chloe Coleman, and Adam Driver are to star in 65. The movie will come out somewhere in 2023, and we can’t wait to watch it!
4. Driver Transforms into Enzo Ferrari in Ferrari Biopic
Ferrari is by far the most exciting project that Driver has in the works, this time with the director Michael Mann. We know Mann as the director of other spellbinding movies such as Public Enemies, The Last of the Mohicans, Heat, and many more.
This will be a biographical film about Enzo Ferrari, the Italian founder of the car manufacturer Ferrari. Adam will portray the legendary Enzo Ferrari as he deals with family problems while also preparing for the 1957 Mille Miglia. Other cast members are Penelope Cruz (as Laura Ferrari), Shailene Woodley, Patrick Dempsey, etc. The movie is likely to come out somewhere in 2023, and we are incredibly excited to watch Adam Driver become Italian again!