Here’s Why Kill Bill 3 Isn’t Needed

Simply put, if Quentin Tarantino was going to make a Kill Bill vol. 3 it probably should have happened by now. The reason for saying this is that nearly two decades have passed since the first movie, which isn’t too bad since Vernita Greene’s daughter, Nikki, would need time to grow up and hone whatever skills she needed to take on Beatrix Kiddo. But considering all factors, would she do this? Would she possibly look into her mother’s background and see that Beatrix deserved her revenge? There are so many factors to this story to consider that one has to think that there are numerous pathways to traverse when trying to figure out which way a figure will turn and what they will do when given the chance. In a revenge story it feels easy to state that of course, revenge is going to continue to be the point since until the vendetta is cleared and everyone that needs to die is in the ground, it will continue forward unabated since anyone with an ax to grind is going to keep coming.
But what if things don’t turn out that way? What if Nikki, Elle, and Sofie all realize that they’re lucky to be alive after encountering Beatrix? Elle, who could have possibly survived and learned to live without her eyes, Sofie, who isn’t a fighter anyway, and Nikki, who was a child when her mother was killed, might all figure that another run-in would be the end of them. It’s fair to think that Tarantino isn’t really considering this, or has thought of it and dismissed it just as quickly. But really, revenge stories do go too far at times, since they can become just as stagnant and boring as anything else. This person did this to that person, so that person feels the need to come back and avenge the person that was taken from them, and so on and blah, blah, blah.
Like it or not, that’s the story. Revenge tales are exciting at times and they can travel outside the box and make people think. But unless Tarantino is going to break the box open and go beyond what he’s already done, which is kind of hard to imagine at this point, then Kill Bill vol. 3 already feels like a non-starter, if only because it would stick to the same issues that people have already seen. Granted, some folks would be more than willing to sit inside their comfort zone and not see anything outside of the tale that’s already been told. But again, the desire of the director and his fans are likely going to take precedence as this story doesn’t feel like it was put to bed in their opinion. Granted, there are a lot of ways to revive a story, and sometimes it’s the best possible thing to do, but it still feels as though the time to do so has passed. Many are bound to argue over this and say that a time jump wouldn’t be a tough thing to do, which is accurate since it would be fairly easy to cast Nikki and even Beatrix’s daughter. But there is one other thing to think about.
When Kill Bill vol. 1 came out, it was understood that there would be a second movie, and there was no doubt that it would go into greater depth with the story and explain things that the first movie didn’t bother getting to. Remember, the first movie was intense action and just enough exposition to really get people interested and keep them wanting more. Once people become comfortable with something it’s easy to imagine that they’re going to want to see more of it, and more, and more, until there’s no more to give. Even then, a lot of people might come up with the idea of how to keep things rolling. With Kill Bill though, let’s just make it known that the first movie hooked everyone, and the second was designed in a way that would conclude the story but leave it open-ended enough that it would make people wonder what happened to more than one character. One thing Tarantino can do is get people interested, but at this point, trying to get back on track with Kill Bill feels like it would be a bad idea.
Plenty of movies can pick up where they left off years before and work just fine. But even if Kill Bill could do this, and it probably could, it’s a one-movie return, unless spinoffs were set in motion, which kind of feel as though they would thin this story out to the point of being kind of useless after a while. Kill Bill 3 had its time years ago, and as of now, it’s better if it’s a theory and not a reality.