Landman: Everything We Know About Taylor Sheridan’s New Show

Landman is the latest TV series from Hollywood’s favorite workaholic Taylor Sheridan. As a man of many skills and creative talents, Sheridan has co-created yet another TV series, serving as showrunner and director. The show comes off the back of the success of shows like Yellowstone, Tulsa King, and 1923, where Sheridan has showcased his ability to tell poignant and informative stories within any realm he chooses.
With no signs of slowing down any time soon, Landman will likely be another success for the ever-ascending Taylor Sheridan, especially with its star-studded lineup already intriguing TV fanatics across the globe. Ahead of its release, here’s everything we know so far. Join us as we explore the plot, cast, and release date of Landman.
What Is Landman About?
In Taylor Sheridan’s highly anticipated new series Landman, viewers will be immersed into the fringes of American society much like with the smash hit series Yellowstone. Landman is loosely based on the 11-part podcast Boomtown hosted by Christian Wallace. The TV series will further build upon this story and focus on the gritty world of West Texas boomtowns, where the quest for fortune collides with the raw realities of life on the oil frontier. This modern-day narrative unfolds against a backdrop of oil rigs and wildcat millionaires, offering an upstairs/downstairs perspective that highlights the stark contrasts between the lives of roughneck laborers and the affluent elites driving an economically transformative boom.
Although specific plot details are still rather sparse, it is evident that Sheridan aims to delve into the complexities of this volatile environment, revealing how deeply intertwined it is with broader themes of climate change, economic shifts, and geopolitical dynamics. Sheridan, who is well-known for his dedication to depicting life on the periphery of American society, will undoubtedly ensure that Landman serves up a realistic, gritty perspective on the lives of people navigating a rough and tumble environment far from the bustle of the big city, capturing both the allure and the perils of seeking fortune in an ever-changing landscape. The show is described as a drama, however, as big business clashes with small-town folk, there will likely be some bloodshed.
Who Stars in the New Taylor Sheridan Show?
Billy Bob Thornton leads the all-star cast of Landman as Tommy Norris, the head of the family who enters an intense square off with big city bigwigs who impose on his life and land. Thornton is an Oscar-winning actor renowned for his roles in acclaimed movies like Sling Blade, The Man Who Wasn’t There, and Monster’s Ball. However, in recent years, he has been embarking into more and more television roles, beginning with his chilling performance in Fargo Season 1, in 2014. Landman will mark his second collaboration with Taylor Sheridan after starring in the mini-series, 1883. He has described the filming process as “the hardest thing I ever did.”
Alongside Thornton is Jon Hamm, who will play Monty Miller, a cut-throat oil tycoon who has a long professional and personal relationship to Tommy. Much like Thornton, Hamm has also been becoming much more active in the TV realm over the last few years. As well as his career-defining role as Don Draper in Mad Men, he has starred in popular series like Curb Your Enthusiasm, The Morning Show, and Season 5 of Fargo, with the two latter roles seeing him nominated for Primetime Emmys in 2024. In Landman, it appears he is taking a slightly villainous role as the antagonist of the series.
Also joining the cast of Landman is Demi Moore, who is on somewhat of a career resurgence after leading the cast of the body horror movie, The Substance. Moore will play Monty Miller’s wife Cami. When discussing her rendition in the series, she told Vanity Fair that she found herself drawn to the part thanks to Sheridan’s writing, saying: “He writes incredible, complex, dynamic and delicious women who are powerful, vulnerable, flawed.” Supporting actors in the show include Oscar-nominee Andy Garcia, Ali Larter, Michael Peña, Michelle Randolph, and Jacob Lofland.
When Will Landman Be Released?
Landman will be another well-oiled cog in the machine of Paramount+’s prosperous relationship with Taylor Sheridan – whose series Yellowstone, 1883, 1923, Tulsa King, and Mayor of Kingstown have all streamed on the platform. The show will premiere on Sunday, November 17 on Paramount+. The first two episodes will be released in conjunction, followed by a new episode every Sunday after that. The series will be 10 total episodes in length. Until then, you can stream Season 2 of Tulsa King now, which is also rolling out weekly on Paramount+.
