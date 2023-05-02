5 Things You Didn’t Know About The Company You Keep’s Tim Chiou

Tim Chiou is an American actor and model. Chiou, who is of Taiwanese descent, was born in Iowa City, Iowa, in the United States. Despite his career in the spotlight, details about his family have remained private. Chiou has been active in the entertainment industry since 2005, recording roles in major projects across the big and small screens.
His role as the venture capitalist Ed Chen on HBO’s Silicon Valley has been lauded in many quarters but he is better known for his appearances in projects like The Company You Keep (2023), SEAL Team (2017), and iZombie (2015). Tim Chiou has been a force to be reckoned with since he joined the movie industry and he doesn’t seem to be slowing down. Thanks to his good looks, the actor also doubles as a model. Find more interesting facts about Tim Chiou below.
5. Tim Chiou Was Involved In The Asian American Theatre Company At UCLA
Growing up in Iowa, Tim Chiou picked up an interest in the performing arts and this followed him all the way to college. He attended The University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) where he studied an unspecified course but was active in the theater. At UCLA, Chiou joined the LCC, the Asian American theater company on campus. The outfit was founded by Randall Park a few years before Chiou got involved. Being a member of the theater company further prepared Chiou for what lies ahead in the very competitive industry that is Hollywood.
He would later leverage the experience to work with different theater companies, including the Victory Gardens Theater in Chicago, Theaterworks in Silicon Valley, East West Players in Los Angeles, Geffen Playhouse in Los Angeles, and Berkeley Repertory Theater in California. Some of his theater works include the adaptation of Michael Golanco’s play, Year Zero as Han, Snow Falling on Cedars as Kabuo Miyamoto, Crimes of the Heart, You Can’t Take It With You, and The North Crime Lover. The latter is a stage adaption of the novel, “The Lover” by Marguerite Duras.
4. He Co-founded The Comedy Troupe – The Propaganders
Following his involvement in LCC, Tim Chiou and Randall Park formed an alliance to co-found the comedy troupe known as The Propagaders. Both Chiou and Park have since built quite a robust resume as actors but the latter is more established with a huge volume of work. An American actor, comedian, and writer, Park is better recognized for his role in Fresh Off the Boat but has recorded many more. The ABC sitcom also got him a nomination for the Critics’ Choice Television Award in the category of Best Actor in a Comedy Series.
3. His Most Prominent Role To Date Is The Company You Keep’s David Hill
So far, The Company You Keep is the project that has made the biggest impact on Tim Chiou’s career. The American drama television series gave Chiou the opportunity to play his first main role in 2023. He portrayed David in The Company You Keep but prior to that, he notably appeared in major projects across film and television. On the small screen, he was a recurring character in Silicon Valley where he played Ed Chen. Chiou also appeared in iZombie as AJ, in SEAL Team as Michael ‘Thirty Mike’ Chen, and in Living with Models. On the small screen, he is known for his role in Plus One and I Was a Simple Man to mention a few.
2. Tim Chiou Is Over 6 Feet Tall
With a towering height of 6′ 2″ (1.88 m), Tim Chiou is rightly one of the tallest actors in Hollywood. He also sports an athletic frame with toned abs which he has leveraged to add a modeling career to his resume. Chiou has done some high-profile print modeling ads for companies, including GNC. His other physical attributes, including hair and eyes, easily give him away as an Asian.
1. Tim Chiou Won A Best Actor Award At The Annual NBC Short Cuts Film Festival
Chiou has been remarkable in his delivery of roles assigned to him and it seems natural that he gets awarded. For his portrayal of King in the short film Made in Chinatown, Chiou received the Best Actor award at the 8th Annual NBC Short Cuts Film Festival. The film also won awards for Best Short and Best Writing. The award ceremony which took place in 2013 was hosted by Craig Robinson.
