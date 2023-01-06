A Star on the Rise: Who Is Jodie Comer?

Every so often, we see new stars become prominent faces on TV screens. While some are lucky enough to have their film debut be their big break, more often than not, it’s not always the case. Jodie Comer has been a professional actress since 2007, but she has recently gained the popularity she truly deserves.
The English Actress helped play one of TV’s most-notable villains, Villanelle, in BBC America’s TV series Killing Eve. In honor of her growing career, here are a couple of things to know about the actress.
Jodie Comer’s Early Life
Born Jodie Marie Comer, the actress was born on March 11, 1993, in Liverpool, England. Her father, James Comer, was an Everton FC physiotherapist, while her mother, Donna, was an employee of Merseyrail.
She’s close friends with Katarina Johnson-Thompson, an Olympic athlete who’s a World Champion and Commonwealth Champion in Heptathlon. Both met at their high school, At Julie’s Catholic High School. At age 11, Comer had already started attending acting classes at CALS, a local weekend drama school in the Belle Vale area of Liverpool.
Jodie Comer’s Early Acting Career
As a young actress, she was recognizably good. Her drama teacher would recommend and send her for an audition for a BBC Radio 4 play. Even her co-stars at the play saw her unique acting skills and advised her to take it up as a career and hire an agent.
Every actor starts from somewhere. For Comer, her first professional role as an actor was a guest role. She played Leanne in the 41st episode of 2008 The Royal Today. The show was a spin-off of the more popular medical drama series, The Royal.
Comer continued getting guest roles in several television shows before making her film debut in a short film in 2012. She played the character of Marcie in The Last Bite. Later, she secured a role as Chloe Gemell in the teen comedy-drama, My Mad Fat Diary. It was her biggest TV show at the time, as she was featured in all 16 episodes.
What’s Jodie Comer’s Biggest TV series?
Undoubtedly, it has to be Killing Eve. The actress was cast to play the lead role alongside Canadian-American actress Sandra Oh. Comer starred in all 32 episodes, spread across 4 seasons.
Jodie Comer played the character Oksana Astankova/Villanelle. Villanelle was a psychopathic assassin who became obsessed with the British intelligence agent assigned to catch her. The series was adapted from Luke Jennings’ novel series, Villanelle. The first two seasons were critically acclaimed and had high viewer ratings.
With its last episode airing on April 10, 2022, Jodie Comer had become more popular than when it began. Jodie Comer’s last TV series was Help (2021), where she played Sarah. She was also an executive producer of the show.
What’s Jodie Comer’s Most Successful Film?
Away from television shows, Jodie Comer has only starred in a total of seven released films since her debut in 2012. However, her biggest and most successful film in which she played a lead role is the 2021 Free Guy movie.
In the film, she played Millie Rusk/Molotov Girl. She also starred alongside Ryan Reynolds, Lil Rel Howery, and Taika Waititi. The movie grossed $331.5 million on a $100 – 125 million budget.
Two years before the release of Free Guy, Comer made a cameo appearance in the 2019 Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. She played the role of Miramir, the mother of Rey.
What’s Jodie Comer’s Worst Film?
There are several criteria to judge a movie’s success and failure. In Jodie Comer’s case, her worse film would be one that bombed at the box office. As a result, the award would have to go to 2021 The Last Duel. Although critics critically acclaimed the movie, the box office thought otherwise.
With a budget of $100 million, the movie could only gross $30.6 million at the box office. The movie was an adaptation of Eric Jager’s 2004 book, The Last Duel: A True Story of Crime, Scandal, and Trial by Combat in Medieval France. Although the movie starred some of Hollywood’s finest (Matt Damon, Adam Driver, and Ben Affleck), it wasn’t enough to pull magic at the box office.
Jodie Comer’s Net Worth
So far, the actress has been able to amass a net worth of $6 million. Not bad for someone just getting started in the industry. The 29-year-old is currently filming two movies, The End We Start From and The Bikeriders. However, both films are yet to have an official release date.