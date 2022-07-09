10 Things You Didn’t Know about Pej Vahdat

Breaking into the entertainment industry isn’t an easy thing to do, and staying in is even harder. However, Pej Vahat has managed to do both. He has been acting professionally for almost 20 years, and he has become an international star during that time. Pej is known for his versatile acting skills and his resume reflects his ability to move between characters and genres with ease. Although he has been in both TV shows and movies, most of his time in the industry has been spent on the small screen. Most recently, he has been in shows like Dynasty, The Old Man, and City on a Hill. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Pej Vahat.
1. He Loves Animals
Pej’s love for animals extends far beyond the most common house pets, but he is definitely a dog person. People who love animals are generally associated with kindness and compassion. People who know Pej would probably agree that those are qualities that he embodies.
2. He Has Almost 70 Acting Credits
Pej has worked really hard to get where he is today, and he has maintained a high level of consistency throughout his career. Pej’s IMDB page shows that he currently has 68 acting credits. This number includes voice roles and projects that have not yet been released.
3. He Was A Tennis Player
Pej’s life may be all about acting now, but there was a time when sports was his main focus. He was a talented tennis player who was on the team at San Diego State University. Although his days of playing at a high level are over, he still loves to play tennis for fun.
4. He’s Been in Video Games
Voice acting is often seen as nothing more than standing in a recording booth and reading lines off of a page. The reality, though, is that voice acting requires a completely separate skill set and it’s not one that everyone has. Pej, however, is just as talented when it comes to voice acting as he is with live-action work. His skills have allowed him to be part of several video games including The Last of Us: Part II.
5. He’s All About Positivity
If there’s one thing that most people would probably agree on, it’s that the world could use a lot more positivity. The reality is that we’re all inundated by negative things on a regular basis, and it can be hard now to let those things bring us down. As a result, Pej does his best to maintain a positive attitude and he also likes to spread that to the people around him.
6. He’s Family Oriented
Pej has never been one to talk much about his person to talk much about his personal life. However, based on his Instagram account, it’s clear that family is something that really means a lot to him. He has close relationships with his loved ones and he enjoys being with them whenever he can.
7. He’s a Baseball Fan
Just because Pej is no longer a competitive athlete doesn’t mean his love for sports is gone. He loves watching sports — especially baseball — and he loves attending games. In case you were wondering which team is his favorite, it’s the San Francisco Giants. Unfortunately, the team hasn’t won a World Series in almost a decade.
8. He Enjoys Being Outdoors
Pej may be a star, but that doesn’t mean he’s only interested in industry events. He also likes to step away and find ways to relax and recharge. Pej has lots of admiration and respect for nature and all of its beauty, and he always tries to make time to experience it. Some of his favorite outdoor activities include going for walks and hanging out by the beach.
9. He Likes to Travel
Pej was born and raised in California and he still lives in the state today. However, that doesn’t mean that he hasn’t gotten the chance to explore other places. Thanks to the success he’s had in his career, Pej has gotten to travel across the United States and to other parts of the world. Some of the countries he’s been to include Spain and Italy.
10. It’s Unclear If He’s Had Formal Acting Training
There are no details out there on what inspired Pej to get into acting and we also weren’t able to find any information on whether he went to drama school or studied acting in a formal setting. No matter what his path was, though, Pej has certainly ended up where he was meant to be.