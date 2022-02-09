Evan Roderick hasn’t been acting professionally for long, but he’s certainly made great use of his time in the entertainment industry. Since making his on-screen debut in 2015, he successfully worked his way to bigger opportunities. He got his first big break in 2017 when he was cast with a recurring role in the popular TV series Arrow. After that, he kept the momentum going with a role in the Netflix series Spinning Out which was released in 2020. Although the show was canceled after just one season, the role helped establish Evan as a talented young star, and people are looking forward to seeing what the future has in store for him. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Evan Roderick.
1. He’s Canadian
Some people may have been under the impression that Evan is originally from the United States. However, he was born and raised in Vancouver and he is very proud of his roots. From what we know, he is still based in Canada and hasn’t shared any plans to relocate.
2. He Was A Hockey Player
Acting isn’t the only thing that Evan is good at. He grew up playing hockey and he was a very talented player. After years of competing in various leagues throughout Canada, Evan earned a scholarship to play division one hockey at the University of Massachusetts in Lowell. Unfortunately, however, after a string of injuries, he decided to retire from the sport.
3. He Got Into Acting as A Teenager
When Evan was younger, becoming a professional actor wasn’t something he saw for himself. Although he was interested in acting, he didn’t think a career in the business was an option for him. However, when he was around 16 years old, he decided to get serious about acting and he began researching how he can get an agent.
4. He Has Some Behind-the-Scenes Experience
At this point in his career, it’s clear that acting has been Evan’s primary focus. But he has also shown an interest in seeing how things work from the other side of the camera. In 2017, he was the associate producer of a short film called Young/Old/Man. It’ll be interesting to see if he decides to do more behind-the-scenes work in the years to come.
5. He Has An Account on Cameo
Evan has an account on Cameo where he records and sells personalized video shoutouts for his fans. Unfortunately, though, he doesn’t seem to be accepting new orders at the moment. However, those who are interested can be notified once he’s back in action.
6. He Doesn’t Like Dessert
For lots of people, dessert is their favorite course of every meal. That isn’t the case for Evan, though. During an interview with Naluda Magazine, Evan revealed that he is a “hater of dessert“. He didn’t provide any additional details on why he isn’t a fan of dessert.
7. He’s A Musician
People are already aware of the fact that acting is one of Evan’s favorite ways to express himself, but what many don’t know is that he also loves music. In addition to being a big fan of other artists, Evan also likes to write and sing his own songs. That said, it doesn’t appear that he has any interest in pursuing music as anything other than a hobby.
8. He Enjoys Spending Time In Nature
Over the last few years, things have really picked up for Evan in terms of his career. However, that doesn’t mean that he doesn’t find the time to do other things he enjoys. When he gets a break from work, he enjoys spending time outdoors and admiring all of the beauty that nature has to offer.
9. He Loves Wine
Is there a food or beverage that you can’t get enough of? If the answer is yes, you and Evan have something in common. While talking to Pop Culturalist, Evan shared that wine is his guilty pleasure. He didn’t share which kinds of wines he likes the most, but as a wine lover, he probably enjoys a nice variety of wines.
10. He Is A Private Person
Once some people get a taste of the spotlight, they simply can’t get enough of the attention. That doesn’t seem to be the case when it comes to Evan, though. So far, he has chosen to live a pretty private life. Outside of his career, he hasn’t shared much about his personal life. Although his fans would probably love to know more about him, it’s not hard to understand why he’s chosen to keep lots of things to himself.