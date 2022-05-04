Elliot Tittensor doesn’t have the longest acting resume out there, but he’s made the most out of every opportunity he’s had so far. This has allowed him to make a major impact, and he’s nowhere near finished yet. Elliot is most widely known for playing Carl Gallagher in the popular TV series Shameless. After spending nearly a decade on the show, Elliot built a large fan base that includes people from across the world. Although he hasn’t made many on-screen appearances since his time on Shameless, we have a good feeling that we’re going to see a lot more of him in the future. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Elliott Tittensor.
1. He Has An Identical Twin
Elliot comes from a very close-knit family, and he has an extra close relationship with his twin brother, Luke. Luke, is also an actor although he hasn’t made an on-screen appearance since 2014. The two originally shared the role of Carl Gallagher in Shameless before luke decided to leave the series.
2. He Likes Spending Time Outdoors
Just because Elliot is a star in the entertainment industry doesn’t mean that he’s completely caught up in the glitz and glamour. He’s a very down-to-earth person who really appreciates the simple things. In his free time, he enjoys being out in nature and enjoying all of the beauty it has to offer. He loves going for walks and exploring his surroundings.
3. He’s Had Some Trouble with the Law
Elliot has had a lot of great things happen in his life, but he’s also had to deal with some difficult moments including a serious legal issue. In the summer of 2010, Elliot was arrested for hitting an 18-year-old with a car while driving without insurance. Elliot ultimately pled guilty and was sued for damages.
4. He Is a Dog Person
Elliot may not technically have any children, but that hasn’t stopped him from finding ways to experience fatherhood. He is a very proud pet parent to an adorable fur baby named Betty Lou. Even though Betty Lou doesn’t have her own Instagram account, she has made several appearances on Elliot’s page.
5. He Is Trained in Martial Arts
Elliot’s acting skills are proof that he has a creative side, but many people don’t know that he also has a very athletic side. His Instagram profile reveals that he has been practicing jiu-jitsu for several years and it’s something he really enjoys. That said, it’s unclear when he began his training.
6. He Loves to Draw
Acting is what Elliot is known for, but he also has other creative talents that he likes to share with the world. Elliot loves to draw and it’s something he’s really good at. Not only does he share lots of his drawings on social media, but many of them often become tattoos.
7. It’s Unclear If He’s Had Formal Acting Training
Unfortunately, we weren’t able to find much information on Elliot’s acting journey. There were no details on what inspired him to get into acting and also no information on whether he attended acting school. There’s a chance that he just decided to jump right into the audition process. No matter what his path has been, it has definitely worked out very well for him.
8. He Enjoys His Privacy
Lots of us are used to actors who like to share their private lives with the world. That isn’t how Elliot gets down, though. He has never been the kind of person who enjoys putting his personal business on display. Instead, he has decided to keep the attention centered around his acting career. Since we all know how quickly things can go left when celebrities start oversharing, it’s easy to see why Elliot has decided to stay private.
9. He Likes to Travel
Being a successful professional actor comes with lots of benefits – even outside of the industry. One of those benefits is the ability to travel. Over the years, Elliot has gotten the chance to visit some great places including Italy and Spain. There’s no doubt that Elliot is going to visit even more destinations in the years to come.
10. He Enjoys Photography
Elliot is the true definition of a man of many talents. On top of everything else he does, he also seems to have a great eye for photography. He loves to snap pictures when he gets the chance, and he often shares them on Instagram. Elliot’s ability to see things from behind the camera has probably been beneficial to his work as an actor.