Andrew Burnap: Meet the Actor Who Plays Snow White’s New Love Interest

With an increasing number of young actors in Hollywood, the talented Andrew Burnap is one of many who will shape the future of cinema. Although not yet a household name, the young American actor is more famous to theater audiences, especially with his extensive stage credits. While his career spans only a decade, Burnap landed his biggest role in one of Disney’s most beloved stories.
The 2025 musical fantasy film Snow White is Disney’s first-ever live-action reimagining of its first animated film, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937). Although there have been polarized opinions about the movie, Burnap joins the cast as a new character, Jonathan, who is Snow White’s love interest. Here’s everything to know about Andrew Burnap.
Andrew Burnap was Born and Raised in Rhode Island
The actor was born on March 5, 1991, in South Kingstown, Rhode Island. Although a little town with a population of less than 50,000, South Kingstown is the birthplace of a few other actors, including actor-comedian Mark Atkinson, Brendan O’Malley, and Kate French. Having been raised in the town, Burnap developed an interest in acting at a younger age. After graduating high school, he enrolled and graduated from the University of Rhode Island. While in school, Burnap was an exceptional student and participated in the school’s theater productions.
Andrew Burnap Also Studied at Yale University
Despite his love for his hometown, Andrew Burnap knew he had to leave the comfort of South Kingstown if he wanted to pursue a career as an actor. Academically sound, Burnap enrolled at Yale University, where he studied at their drama school. Besides having a renewed love and passion for acting, it was at Yale University that Burnap met with several other notable actors with whom he would later collaborate. Andrew Burnap graduated from the David Geffen School of Drama at Yale University with an MFA in 2016.
He Began His Acting Career in Theater
Andrew Burnap joined the growing list of actors whose career began in theater. Burnap made his debut about a decade ago, in 2014, appearing in plays from New York City’s Public Theatre. The actor was first cast in a revival production of King Lear as part of the play’s ensemble cast. The play starred notable names such as John Lithgow and Annette Bening, as well as Burnap’s fellow Yale University colleague Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who graduated a year before Burnap.
Andrew Burnap’s Won a Tony Awards in 2021
Andrew Burnap had his breakthrough in theater in 2016 after he was cast to portray Toby Darling in Matthew Lopez’s play The Inheritance. Burnap’s performance, as well as the play, were critically acclaimed. Although The Inheritance premiered on the West End, it finally transferred to Broadway, making Burnap’s Broadway debut. Andrew Burnap was nominated for Best Leading Actor in a Play at the 74th Tony Awards and beat Ian Barford, Jake Gyllenhaal, Tom Hiddleston, Tom Sturridge, and Blair Underwood to clinch the win. The Inheritance also won for Best Play on the same award night.
He Made His Screen Debut in 2016
Andrew Burnap’s first screen project was the short film The Layoff. In the short comedy, he played Jeremy. The following year, he landed his first role in a film project cast as Floyd in The Chaperone (2018). Elizabeth McGovern led the cast as the titular character, with Burnap as a minor supporting character. Burnap also made his television debut in 2018, appearing in an episode (“Live”) in the short-lived CBS police procedural drama series Instinct. He spent the next three years guest-starring in single episodes of The Code (2019), Younger (2021), and The Good Fight (2021). Burnap also only starred in one other film, Spare Room (2018), until 2024, focusing his career on theater.
Andrew Burnap’s Most Notable Screen Projects
Andrew Burnap chose to diversify his career by taking more screen roles in the 2020s. His first notable project was the Apple TV+ 2022 drama miniseries WeCrashed, where he played Phil. The show starred Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway, who portrayed WeWork co-founder couple Adam Neumann and Rebekah Neumann. In the same year, he was cast in a recurring role portraying the founder of Mormonism and the Latter Day Saint movement, Joseph Smith, in Fx on Hulu’s true crime drama miniseries Under the Banner of Heaven. Movie audiences may also remember Andrew Burnap from playing Brandy’s husband, Norman, in the 2024 psychological horror film The Front Room.
Follow Us