39 seconds ago

Rosalind Eleazar’s acting career certainly has been easy. In the early days of her journey, she struggled to find acting opportunities and feared that pursuing acting was a mistake. However, eventually, she managed to hit her stride and opportunities have become much more consistent. The last five or so years have been especially successful for her and she’s ready to keep showing the world what she can do. She has a role in upcoming TV series called Slow Horses as well as a couple of other projects. Within the next few years, there’s no doubt that Rosalind’s name will become known to even more people across the world. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Rosalind Eleazar.

1. She Has African Roots

Rosalind was born and raised in the United Kingdom. She is white and Ghanian and she is very proud of her roots. At one point, she even traveled to Ghana to work for a production company. She was raised by a single mother, but outside of that we weren’t able to find much information about her upbringing.

2. She’s A Formally Trained Actor

Studying acting can be very helpful for anyone who is trying to break into the entertainment industry. Rosalind was trained at London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art (LAMDA), a school that has a long history of producing talented actors. Still, however, she struggled to find work after graduating. Even though there were times when she wanted to give up, she always found a way to keep moving forward and she’s very happy she did.

3. Family Is Important To Her

Rosalind is a very private person so there isn’t much information about her personal life. However, we do know that she has a very close relationship with her mother and she loves spending as much time with her as she can. Over the years, her mom has proven to be a strong support system for her. Sadly, Rosalind’s father passed away more than a decade ago.

4. She Likes to Travel

If you’ve gotten the chance to do a good amount of traveling, then you’ll understand why it’s something that Rosalind enjoys doing. She has been fortunate to visit several countries including India, France, and Greece. As her career continues to flourish, she will probably get the chance to visit even more places.

5. She Has Theater Experience

The majority of actors get into movie and TV work because it pays much better than theater. However, the stage will always have a special place in many hearts and Rosalind’s is one of them. In addition to her on-screen work, she has also been involved in plays such as Uncle Vanya and 15 Heroines.

6. She’s In A Relationship

Not only have the last few years been great for Rosalind’s career, but things have also gone well in her personal life. She is in a relationship with a man named Gabriele Lo Giudice who is also an actor. According to his IMDB page, Gabriele has more than a dozen on-screen credits although he has yet to make a TV or film appearance in 2022.

7. She Likes to Read

Storytelling is a big part of who Rosalind is, but sometimes she likes to be a part of the audience. Reading is something she really enjoys doing and she loves the feeling of getting lost in a good book. Unfortunately, however, Rosalind probably doesn’t get nearly as much time to read as she would like.

8. She’s Not Really Into Social Media

Social media has become an extremely powerful tool over the last 20 years. People in the entertainment industry have been able to use it to leverage opportunities in real life and it’s also become the quickest and easiest way for their fans to know what’s going on in their careers/lives. Although Rosalind has profiles on Instagram and Twitter, she doesn’t seem to be overly concerned with building an online presence.

9. She Likes to Play Backgammon

Backgammon probably isn’t at the top of lots of people’s list of favorite games, but Rosalind isn’t like lots of people in that regard. When asked about her favorite game during an interview with Country and Town House, Rosalind said, “Backgammon, the strategies that people use can be very telling of their personalities and how they go about their life.”

10. She Never Thought She’d Land Starring Roles

When Rosalind started her acting career, she obviously hoped that she would find work but she didn’t think starring roles were in the cards for her. She told The Guardian, “I thought that wouldn’t happen due to the colour of my skin”. Fortunately, though, it looks like Rosalind was wrong.

About The Author

Camille Moore
More from this Author

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.


