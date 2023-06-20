Gerard Butler — yes, the guy who spartan-kicked his way into our hearts in 300. From heartwarming romance films like P.S., I Love You to adrenaline-pumping action classics like Last Seen Alive — it’s hard to deny that Butler has made his mark in Hollywood over the years. From his charismatic on-screen presence to riveting performances — there’s a lot more to this rough-and-ready Scottish actor than just his abs of steel, fatherly persona, and sharp Hollywood grin.
Read on to uncover seven captivating facts about Gerard Butler. Best believe that there’s a whole lot to dig into. His not-so-known educational background, origins, and projects that could’ve been — let’s uncover them all.
1. Gerard Butler Studied Law Before Pursuing Acting
Before gracing the silver screen, Gerard Butler navigated a different type of drama — that of the courtroom. Yes, indeed! Law textbooks once took the place of scripts in his hands. He studied law at Glasgow University, Scotland. But it seems that the dry taste of legalese didn’t quite satisfy his thirst for passion and creativity. After being a hotshot lawyer for a brief period, he turned to acting in the mid-1990s.
Butler went on to attend the Scottish Youth Theatre as a teenager. He slowly honed his craft and laid the foundation to become the actor he was meant to be. Later on, things officially took off for Butler when he was approached by in a London coffee shop by the actor Steven Berkoff, who he also shared the screen with in Butler in Attila.
2. He is a Native of Scotland
Born and bred in Paisley, Scotland, Butler carries his homeland within him. His strong-witted persona and rugged charm seep into almost all of his characters. So it was the land of Tartans, bagpipes, and whisky that gave the world an actor who gained worldwide recognition for Zack Snyder’s fantasy war film 300.
3. Butler Once Suffered a Near-Death Experience While Filming
Lights, camera, action, and…nearly a tragic ending! While filming Chasing Mavericks, Butler grappled with death itself. The ferocious current of the Pacific Ocean almost got him during a surfing scene. The incident highlights the unpredictable risks of the acting profession, and unfortunately, Butler got caught up in it. It’s true the line between reel and real life can sometimes blur itself out. The Scottish actor had to be hospitalized for a week until he was stable.
4. He Also Co-Owns a Production Company
Hollywood isn’t all rugged glitz and glam for Gerard Butler. Tucked within his portfolio of achievements is a production company co-founded with manager Alan Siegel. G-BASE — the name of their brainchild — was formed in 2008 for one reason — to tell tales that resonate that stir emotions. So it seems that not content with just acting, Butler stepped behind the camera to shape stories and craft films that spark conversations.
5. Gerard Butler Almost Became James Bond
Picture this: Gerard Butler, martini in hand, uttering the iconic line, “Bond…James Bond.” An exciting parallel-world event, isn’t it? As it turns out, Butler was actually in the running to play the suave super spy before Daniel Craig nabbed the role about 20 years ago. While the 007 role would’ve certainly been a great happening for Butler, it’s a good thing that his cinematic charisma remains undimmed to this date.
6. Butler Has Participated in Numerous Charity Initiatives
Gerard Butler the action hero, meets Gerard Butler, the philanthropist. In 2011, Butler played in a charity match for Celtic F.C., a football club he has supported since his childhood. In fact, in Playing for Keeps (2012), Butler represented Celtic in Hollywood. Gerard Butler also supports the charity Mary’s Meals and has been at it for about 13 years now. His involvement in International Development Charity Programme in Liberia and the FIDF fundraiser gala are some of the other significant charity feathers in his cap.
7. He Speaks Fluent Gaelic and English
Born to Irish parents, Gerard Butler spent his earliest months in the frosty embrace of Montreal, Canada. The metropolis, with its rich mix of French and English influences, could have shaped his linguistic abilities. Yet, it was Scotland, his true home, that imprinted on his tongue. He returned to Scotland at the tender age of 18 months — following the dissolution of his parent’s marriage. Butler is fluent in both Gaelic and English.