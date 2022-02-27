10 Things You Didn’t Know about Sue Ann Pien

Everyone is talking about the new show “As We See It,” because it’s not only good, it’s also a story that is sticking out to so many people who are excited to see Hollywood take on something new. The entire premise of the show follows three autistic people as they navigate their way through life, and Sue Ann Pien is one of those people. While it’s certainly not the first time a show has focused on someone who is living with Autism, it is the first time that all three people who are playing autistic characters are actually autistic in real life. The truth of the matter is autism is not something people know much about it – even though it’s easy to find out. Far too many people fail to realize that those who live with autism live with many different types, versions, and event severities. Sue Ann Pien is teaching the world that you don’t have to look a certain way, act a certain way, or come across a certain way to have autism, and it is about time the world learns this.
1. She is in Her 40s
She’s not someone who looks like she is, but she is in her 40s. She was born on September 28, 1979, in Los Angeles. She’s a California girl from start to finish.
2. She’s Married
She is a married woman, and she is also happily married. Her wife is Cynthia Catania, and they’ve been married since 2015. They both work in the business, so they have a deeper understanding of one another’s schedule and work-life balance, so that helps them maintain a happy marriage and a strong bond.
3. She Went to College
She didn’t leave home to go too far, though. She went to UCLA for her undergraduate degree. While she was a student there, she was able to audition for some SAG projects, and that has been something she’s held near and dear to her heart since then.
4. She Has Always Been an Actress
Being diagnosed with autism at such a young age is how she made the decision to become an actress. She was taught from the time she was little to hide the evidence of her autism and keep it from the world, and she learned to be a good actress because of that. She did so because she did not want to come across as unacceptable in a social setting.
5. She’s Talented
As a child, she learned quickly she has an ability to pick up on things that others are doing and make them her own. She is able to see their accents and their mannerisms and instinctively makes them her own. It’s a habit she picked up when she was trying to be more socially acceptable as a child and it made her want to work as an actress that was what she was doing with her own life regardless.
6. She is Intelligent
The people who work with her on set call her both intelligent and emotionally in touch, and that is a killer combination that most people simply do not have. They love working with her, they adore her, and they feel so good being on set with her.
7. She is Loving Her New Set
The set she is working on now with this new show is one she loves. She finds it so empathetic and happy, and she always feels good when she is at work. The show is something she feels is just a wonderful blessing for her.
8. She Loves Her New Role
Her new role is something so different for her. She gets to play herself, and she’s never done that before. She gets to pull from her own past experiences in life, and she gets to be more herself as her character, Violet, than she’s ever been. It’s a new and exciting moment for her.
9. She Loves Her Costars
Her other costars are also on the spectrum, and she’s loving it. She’s loving getting to be with the kind of people who get her, understand her, and know what her life is like when so many don’t. She finally feels a sense of the loneliness she felt throughout her life growing up being removed, and it is so good for her.
10. She is a Private Woman
She is always happy to help the world by discussing her diagnosis and her work, but she is not so fast to discuss her personal life. She likes to keep her marriage and her family to herself, and she does a wonderful job compartmentalizing those things when she is interviewing.