Tony Giroux has been working to build his acting resume for the last decade, and he’s very proud of all the things he’s been able to accomplish. Over the years, he has been a part of some very successful projects and he’s also gotten to work with some well-known people along the way. His versatility has allowed him to play a variety of characters and he isn’t someone who is afraid of a challenge. Tony hasn’t made any on-screen appearances yet in 2022 and he doesn’t appear to have any projects in the works, but we know that Tony won’t stay away from the screen for too long. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Tony Giroux.
1. He Comes from a Diverse Background
Tony was born and raised in France. He is the son of a Chinese mother and a white father. During an interview with POC Culture, he shared that his parents are two of his biggest inspirations. He said, “My mom (Chinese) moved to France in the ’80s, not knowing the language, not knowing anyone, and having never been on a plane. Talk about taking a leap into the unknown. And my dad. He never claimed to be naturally gifted, yet he has impeccable dedication, keeps his head down, and follows his passion.”
2. He’s a Formally Trained Actor
Acting is a very competitive industry and actors have to do what they can to gain an edge when auditioning for roles. Underdoing acting training is one of the many things that can help actors make the most of their skills. Tony studied at The Royal Central School of Speech and Drama where he earned a master’s degree in acting.
3. He’s A Dancer
At this point in his career, Tony is best known for his work as an actor. However, that wasn’t always the case. Tony began his journey as a dancer and acting is something that just kind of found him. The things that he learned in dance over the years have proven to be very helpful to him as an actor.
4. He Likes Poetry
Tony is more than an actor and a dancer. He is an overall lover of the arts. Tony is a big fan of poetry and he often shares some of his favorite poems on social media. While we know that he enjoys poetry as a reader, we weren’t able to find any information to suggest that he likes to write poetry of his own.
5. He Enjoys Being on The Other Side of the Camera
Tony’s work as an actor is what has made him famous, but some of his fans may not know that he is also very talented on the other side of the camera. He is the director of a docu-series called My Name Is that explores “experiences of individuals with non-western first names, its link to their identity, and how it correlates to pressures of conforming to westernized English norms.”
6. He’s Well-Traveled
Not only has Tony gotten to experience what it’s like to live in different countries, but he has also been fortunate to do a good amount of traveling over the years. He enjoys visiting new places and learning about other cultures and customs. Some of the countries he’s visited include Oman and Italy.
7. He’s Family Oriented
Tony is thankful to come from a very close knit family full of people who love and support him. Having a strong support system is always a great feeling, but this is particularly true for people who work in industries that tend to involve lots of rejection and disappointment.
8. He’s Worked With Rihanna
Not only has Tony gotten to work with some big name actors, but is career as a dancer also allowed him to work with some big names in the music industry including Rihanna. When asked about his experience working with her, he told POC Culture, “She is a Queen! With a capital Q, yes indeed. I was young, living in London, and broke when I got news of the gig. This was my first job in London and I was really nervous. Rihanna shows up after a few days of rehearsal and BOOM, all eyes on her. Shades on, killer outfit, slim & sexy, walking with a stank and says, “What’s up guys”. All the dancers looked at one another with a “Holy, it’s Rihanna” look and then tried to go back to work and not stare. She literally chilled throughout the entire rehearsals.”
9. He Wants to Be on Broadway
Tony has accomplished lots of things in career, but there are still many things he would like to do. One of those things is perform on Broadway. He doesn’t want to be part of just any Broadway production, though. His goal is to perform on Broadway with Tom Hardy.
10. He’s a Shy Person
Shyness usually isn’t a characteristic that comes to mind when you think of people who perform for a living. In fact, being on stage in front of a large crowd is what most people would consider the opposite of shy. However, like lots of other entertainers, Tony has admitted that he’s actually a pretty shy person.