Home
Entertainment
Things You Didn't Know
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Sarah Hamrick

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Sarah Hamrick

15 seconds ago

From the outside looking in, most people would probably say that Sarah Hamrick has it all: she is beautiful, outgoing, and successful. But will all of those things be enough to separate herself from the competition on The Bachelor? Now that the 26th season is underway, Sarah is on a mission to show Clayton Echard why he should choose her over the rest of the women. So far, she seems to be off to a pretty strong start. That said, there is still a lot of time left and it’ll be interesting to see how things go once Clayton and Samantha start to get to know each other a little bit better.  Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Sarah Hamrick.

1. She’s A South Carolina Native

Sarah is originally from South Carolina although she is currently located in the New York City area. Despite now living in the big city, she hasn’t lost her southern charm and that might just help her win Clayton over. That said, she may have to move if she and Clayton end up together as he currently lives in Missouri.

2. She Was A Pageant Queen

The Bachelor might be Sarah’s first time doing a reality TV show, but she isn’t a stranger to the spotlight. In 2015, Sarah was crowed Miss South Carolina Teen. She also placed in the top 10 at the Miss America’s Outstanding Teen pageant in 2016. There are also other contestants who have won beauty pageants. Having this background may not seem relevant, but it actually shows that Sarah has a competitive side.

3. She’s Only 23

At 23 years old, Sarah is the youngest contestant on this season of The Bachelor. The fact that she is so young could end up working against her. Since Clayton is closer to 30, he may be looking for someone who is closer to his age. He may feel like Sarah is a little too young to really know what she wants.

4. She Has A Large Social Media Following

Most of the women who compete on The Bachelor are relatively unknown until they appear on the show. That isn’t the case for Sarah, though. She already has more than 18,000 followers on Instagram and it goes without saying that that number is only going to increase throughout her time on the show.

5. She’s A Clemson Alum

Anyone who thinks you can’t have beauty and brains has clearly never met Sarah. She attended Clemson University where she earned a bachelor’s degree in business marketing. She was on the dean’s list several times and graduated magna cum laude. During her time in college, Sarah was also involved in many campus activities.

6. She Doesn’t Like Slow Walkers

Everybody has at least one pet peeve, and Sarah’s is one that many people can probably relate to. If you’re walking with Sarah, you might want to be mindful of your pace. According to her bio for The Bachelor, Sarah really can’t stan slow walkers. Hopefully Clayton can keep up.

7. She Works In Finance

Despite the fact that Sarah majored in business marketing, she went on to work in a different field. Her LinkedIn profile shows that she is a financial advisor at Bank of America. She has worked in the industry for about two years and she seems to have moved up quite a bit during that time.

8. She Falls In Love Quickly

Sarah is a hopeless romantic and she is the kind of person who has been waiting for true love for a long time. At the same time, she tends to fall for people pretty quickly. That can turn out to be a bad thing on a show like The Bachelor because Sarah might find herself really falling for Clayton early on. She may have a tough time seeing him get to know the other women.

9. She Loves Adventure

Sarah is a spontaneous person who loves having a good time and trying new things. She looks forward to any opportunity she has to go on an adventure and that includes things like traveling and snowboarding. This side of Sarah will probably really appeal to Clayton because it shows that she knows how to enjoy life and have a great time.

10. She Started A Nonprofit

Helping others is something that has always been important to Sarah. In addition to having volunteered at Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals for several years, she has also started a nonprofit organization that is dedicated to helping adopted children. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to find any additional information on Sarah’s nonprofit.

About The Author

Camille Moore
More from this Author

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.


Related Posts

Add Comment

American Horror Story BMF Cobra Kai Dexter Hawkeye Heels Money Heist Ozark Shark Tank Squid Game Stranger Things Succession Ted Lasso The Mandalorian
PlayStation Sony VR2
Sony PlayStation VR2 Officially Announced
Station Eleven Season 1 Episode 4: “Art Lives On” Recap
Yellowstone: ‘Grass on the Streets and Weeds on the Rooftops’-Recap
Action Adventure Comedy Documentary Drama Fantasy Horror Movie Lists Mystery Romance Sci-Fi Thriller
The Top Five Kills In Quentin Tarantino Films
Why The Matrix Resurrections Bombed At The Box Office
Five Movies To Watch When You’re Done With “Encanto”
Comics Lists News Things You Didn't Know Whatever Happened To
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Sarah Hamrick
Whatever Happened to Deirdre Lovejoy?
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Gorka Marquez
Why Live-Action Anime Adaptations Continue To Fail
Ghost in the Shell Netflix
The Five Best Anime Films of All Time
The 20 Most Hated Anime Characters of All-Time
attack on titan final season
Ranking The Top 10 Attack on Titan Characters
Horizon: Forbidden West Looks Intense
How Will MultiVersus Compare to the Other Platform Fighters?
Lies of P Gives a New Spin On The Classic Tale of Pinocchio
Sherlock Holmes Chapter One Puts Players In The Detective’s Shoes