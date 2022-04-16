There are countless people in the entertainment industry who don’t get nearly as much credit as they deserve, and Mykel Shannon Jenkins is one of them. He has been acting professionally for more than 20 years and during that time he has appeared in a wide variety of movies and TV shows. That said, he is probably best known for his role as detective Charlie Baker in the soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful. Every time Mykel steps in front of the camera, you can bet that he’s going to put 100% into his performance. That is a big part of the reason why doors continue to open for him. Although he has yet to make an on-screen appearance in 2022, he currently has some things in the works that will be released at some point this year. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Mykel Shannon Jenkins.
1. He’s From Mississippi
Mykel was born and raised in Mississippi. There isn’t much information out there about his family or his upbringing, but we do know that his mom was an actress. Although Mykel is very proud of where he’s from, it goes without saying that Mississippi isn’t the best place to start an acting career. These days, he appears to live in the Los Angeles area.
2. He Has More Than 80 Acting Credits
If you take a look at Mykel’s resume, you might be blown away by the amount of work he’s done. His IMDB page reports that he currently has 81 on-screen credits. It’s important to note that this number reflects several projects that have yet to be released. Since Mykel still has a lot to accomplish, it seems likely that he will eventually have well over 100 credits.
3. He’s A Loyola Alum
Education is something that has always been important to Mykel. After graduating from high school, he went on to attend Loyola University in Louisiana where he earned his bachelor’s degree. We weren’t able to find any details on what he majored in during his time there. He remained in the New Orleans area for several years after graduating.
4. He Has Behind-the-Scenes Experience
Mykel has spent most of his career in front of the camera, so that’s what most people are familiar with him for. What many don’t realize, though, is that he is equally as talented from the other side of the lens. He has written, directed, and produced several projects over the years and he currently has some in the pipeline.
5. He’s A Proud Dad
There’s no denying the fact that Mykel is very happy about the things he’s accomplished in his career. However, that isn’t all he has to be proud of. He is also a devoted father and that is his most cherished role. When he isn’t busy with work, you can usually find him at home enjoying time with his family.
6. He Is A Personal Trainer
Staying active is something that has always been important to Mykel and this is something that he also enjoys sharing with others. Mykel has been a personal trainer for several years and he loves helping people meet their fitness goals. Not only does regular exercise have lots of positive physical effects, but it’s also great for mental health.
7. He’s A Sports Fan
There’s something about competitive sports that excites lots of people and Mykel is no exception. He loves sports — particularly basketball and football. Not only does he like watching games on TV, but he also loves being able to attend live sporting events whenever he can.
8. His Faith Is Important to Him
We don’t know the specifics of Mykel’s religious beliefs, but we do know that he was raised in a Christian household. His faith is something that has stayed with him into adulthood. Although things in his life haven’t always been easy, Mykel has found strength and comfort in being able to rely on his faith in God.
9. His Father Didn’t Initially Support His Dream to Become an Actor
There are lots of parents who struggle with the idea of their children becoming actors because it isn’t the most stable career path. This is something that Mykel had to deal with when he told his father he wanted to act. During an interview with Movie Mavericks, Mykel said, “When I decided to do it professionally my father objected strenuously. He said there were no benefits, money, or health insurance involved. In my mind I thought “Tom Cruise had health insurance”, though I would never tell him that.”
10. He’s All About Positivity
Life is full of ups and downs. As a result, it can be hard not to develop a negative attitude when things aren’t going your way. However, no matter what Mykel has had to deal with, he does his best to maintain a positive outlook and this is also something that he likes to spread to the people he comes in contact with.