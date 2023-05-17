Katy M. O’Brian may be a relatively new face in film and television, but she has appeared in some of the biggest film and TV productions. O’Brian is an American actor who began her professional career in 2012. As well as appearing in the MCU, she boasts having appeared in both the MCU’s movies and TV shows.
O’Brian was born in Indianapolis, Indiana, on February 12, 1989. Her most recent appearance was as a supporting cast in the MCU’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, where she played one of the movie’s protagonists, Jentorra. Here are 8 things you didn’t know about Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania‘s Katy M. O’Brian.
1. The TV Shows You Know Katy M. O’Brian From
Katy M. O’Brian is no stranger to featuring in superhero movies and TV shows. In Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., O’Brian played the character of Kimball, a human recruited by Nathaniel Malick to join his crew. O’Brian joined the cast of the Disney+ space Western series The Mandalorian. She joined in seasons 2 & 3 as Imperial communications officer Elia Kane. O’Brian’s most memorable role in film was in the MCU’s Ant-Man sequel, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, where she played the leader of the rebellion, Jentorra.
2. Katy M. O’Brian’s First Experiences In Acting
Katy M. O’Brian had always loved the arts from when she was a child. When it was time for University, O’Brian chose Indiana University Bloomington, where she majored in Psychology and Germanic studies. During her time at the University, O’Brian became a member of Hoosonfirst, a short-form improv troupe. O’Brian was one of its first members and participated in several plays.
3. Katy M. O’Brian’s Life Before Becoming An Actress
Although Katy O’Brian had experience acting at the University, she didn’t immediately become an actor after graduation. She joined Carmel Police Department as a police officer. O’Brian served in the police force for seven years and was part of the Crisis Intervention Team. It was during her time as a police officer she started her training at the Indy Actors Academy.
4. Katy M. O’Brian Is A Skilled Martial Artist
Since she was five years old, Katy M. O’Brian has loved martial arts. With her parents’ blessings, she enrolled in a local dojo and earned a brown belt in Shorei Goju Ryu Karate when she was 9. During her time at the University, she continued training in martial arts. She was honored with a black belt in Hapkido by the United States Hapkido Federation. When she moved to Los Angeles, she worked briefly with the University of California, Los Angeles. At the University, O’Brian developed an attraction for Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and Muay Thai.
5. Katy M. O’Brian’s Television Debut
Katy M. O’Brian’s television debut happened in 2017 with a minor role in Tosh. O‘s “UCF Baseball Player” episode. She also played a Bartender in AMC’s period drama Halt and Catch Fire. O’Brian joined the cast of AMC’s post-apocalyptic horror drama The Walking Dead for 2 episodes playing a character named Katy. She appeared on the show in 2017 and 2018.
6. Other TV Shows Katy M. O’Brian Was In
Katy M. O’Brian appeared on an episode of How to Get Away with Murder in 2018. She was cast in a lead role as Georgia “George” St. Clair in Syfy’s horror TV series Z Nation. She joined the cast of the show in season 3. O’Brian played Major Sara Grey in a recurring role in Black Lightning from 2019 to 2020. She has guest-starred in Westworld, Magnum P.I., and The Rookie.
7. Katy M. O’Brian Has Been In More Short Films Than You Think
Although Katy M. O’Brian began her career with a feature film, Student Seven (2012), she has appeared in more short films than full-length movies. O’Brian’s first short film was Submerge: Ni’re Reborn (2015), where she played the character of E’lan. O’Brian’s next four credited films were all short films. So far, O’Brian has appeared in seven short films in her decade-long acting career.
8. What Katy M. O’Brian Is Doing Next
Katy M. O’Brian’s next project is a Ross Class romantic thriller, Love Lies Bleeding. The movie is currently in its post-production stage, with no official release date announced. Katy M. O’Brian will star in the movie with actors like Kristen Stewart, Ed Harris, and Dave Franco.
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!