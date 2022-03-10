10 Things You Didn’t Know about Quincy Brown

When you grow up the son of arguably one of the most famous musicians, business owners, and celebrities in the world, you’re bound to have a platform of your own long before you even want it. Quincy Brown has just that; quite the platform of people following along with him since before he was old enough to understand what it meant. Being the son of Sean “Diddy” Combs is no easy task when the world is watching every move you make, yet here he is, and he’s in the press again. Let’s learn what we can about him.
1. He is a 90s Kid
He’s not as young as he once was, but he’s still relatively young when you think about those of us who are close to a decade older. Diddy’s son was born on June 4, 1991, in New York City. He is the son of Diddy’s former partner, the late Kim Porter. Diddy and Porter were together on a very on and off basis from 1994 until 2007. She passed in 2018 from complications associated with pneumonia.
2. He’s Diddy’s Adopted Son
A fascinating fact many are unaware of is the fact that Quincy Brown is not Puff Daddy’s biological son. He is the informally adopted son of the star, but he’s always been raised as his own. Diddy adopted this little boy when he was a small child. His biological father is a musician called Al B. Sure!.
3. His Name is Important
The name Quincy is not a modern name that’s overly popular with anyone, and it wasn’t in the early 90s when he was born. His own Godfather is music legend Quincy Jones, for whom he was named when he was born.
4. He’s a Reality Star
When we were all growing up and MTV was making shows such as “My Super Sweet 16,” we got to see this kid on the show when his mom and dad threw him the most ridiculously insane birthday party. Diddy gifted him with a car, and they filmed the entire thing for the reality show.
5. He Grew Up in Georgia
Technically, he lived everywhere. His family moved a lot. They lived with Diddy often when his mother was with him, he split time between his parents, and he spent a lot of his time in Georgia. In fact, he considers Columbus, Georgia, his hometown because he spent so much time there growing up.
6. He Has a Day
Due to the fact that he did spend so much of his childhood in Columbus, Georgia, the mayor of his little town designated a specific day for him that the town recognizes. Not many people get to say that they have their own day outside of their birthday, but he does. Quincy Brown’s day is April 24. It’s Quincy Brown Day.
7. He’s Accusing a Jet Blue Pilot of Inappropriate Behavior
He’s in the news at the moment because he’s come out to complain that a Jet Blue pilot on his recent flight was inappropriate. He came out and said that the pilot put his hands on Brown and physically removed him from the flight on which he was boarding because he felt that Brown’s carry-on bag was too large.
8. He Explains the Bag Issue
According to Brown, he was on the plane when his assistant got on and said that they would not allow him to enter with the bag. Brown made it clear that the bag needs to be with him on the plane because it contains his prescription medications, his jewels, and all of his personal information and items. The pilot then told him to get his, “F***ing diabetic medication,” out of the bag but refused to allow the bag on the plane. When he continued to object to not having his bag with him, the pilot allegedly grabbed him and dragged him off the plane.
9. Jet Blue Has Not Issued a Statement
Since Brown came out and spoke to the press about his issues with his flight, the airline has not spoken up. They have not issued a statement, but they might want to consider doing that in light of what their own pilot is being accused of doing. We like to think that they are investigating the incident and waiting to make a formal statement until they have some facts.
10. He’s a Successful Man
He’s had a leg up in the industry thanks to his parents, but he’s also done well for himself in the entertainment industry. He’s paving his own way and making his own dreams come true, and he is not upset about that.