10 Things You Didn’t Know About Daniel Craig

Before Daniel Craig became the iconic James Bond, he had a long career in TV and film, but it is without a doubt that most people will know him as the MI6 agent with a fondness for Martini. Some fans will call Daniel Craig the best James Bond of all time, and he certainly has the accolades to back those claims up. From his ambitions before becoming an actor to his famous friends, here are ten things you didn’t know about Daniel Craig.

10. He Wanted To Be A Rugby Player Before Becoming An Actor

Anyone who has seen the recent Bond movies knows that Daniel Craig is a fitness guru. Daniel Craig has the perfect combination of power and bulk as a rugby player. Hoylake is a British beach town near the mouth of the River Dee, where Craig grew up. So if you’re in the area, check out Hoylake RFC, where Daniel Craig used to play.

9. Daniel Craig Began His Career In Shakespeare’s Plays

When Craig was just 14 years old, he made his acting debut in a high school play of Romeo and Juliet. After dropping out of high school, he headed to London to audition for the National Youth Theater. After getting accepted, Craig made his professional acting debut in another Shakespearean play, Troilus & Cressida, playing the role of Agamemnon.

8. He Used To Be A Waiter To Make Ends Meet

Craig is proof that actors in need of jobs often wind up working as bartenders, even though this is a common stereotype. Since stage acting doesn’t pay well often, Craig needed money badly while working with the National Youth Theater, making ends meet between performances.

7. He Went To School With A Lot Of Famous People

In 1988, Craig attended the prestigious Guildhall School of Music and Drama in London. Since its inception in 1880, the school has produced some of the most prominent figures in English cinema. In the late 1980s, Craig took acting classes taught by famous actors like Damian Lewis, Ewan McGregor, and Joseph Fiennes. One of Ralph Fiennes’s most well-known roles is M in Skyfall, which he played instead of Judi Dench.

6. Daniel Craig Is The First James Bond Actor To Be Born After The Series Began

One of the best things about Craig playing Bond is that he is the first Bond actor to be born after the series began. Dr. No was released in 1962 and marked the beginning of the Bond film series. George Lazenby, the first Bond, was born in 1939, while Daniel Craig, the fifth Bond, was born in 1968.

5. He Is The First James Bond To Be Under Six-Feet Tall

Another controversial choice was casting Craig because of his height. Craig isn’t too short: at 5 feet 10 inches, he falls just in the middle of the celebrity height spectrum. If you look at any other Bond, they all seem to be incredibly tall. All previous Bonds have been over six feet tall, with the tallest being Sean Connery at 6 foot 2 and Pierce Brosnan at 6 foot 3.

4. Daniel Craig Is The Oldest James Bond Actor

Daniel Craig currently holds the record for being the longest-serving actor to play James Bond. As of writing, Daniel Craig has played the spy for 17 years, beating the previous record held by Roger Moore for his 13 years as Bond. In this time, Craig has starred in five movies in the franchise, although this isn’t as many as Roger Moore and Sean Connery, who have each starred in seven.

3. He Didn’t Want To Be James Bond

Many people consider it a career-high point to have portrayed James Bond, but not Daniel Craig. In reality, Daniel Craig disagreed with the idea of being Mr. Bond. This was partly due to the ramifications it could have on his personal as he will forever be recognized by the public as James Bond and will never be able to shake that moniker.

2. Only Four People Attended His Wedding

It’s not uncommon for celebrity weddings to be extravagant affairs with hundreds of guests, endless tables of champagne, and gourmet meals prepared by the best chefs in the world. Nonetheless, it was certainly not the case for Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz (co-stars in 1994 The Great Horizon). There were only four guests at Craig and Weisz’s wedding in 2011, making it the epitome of an intimate ceremony; Ella, Craig’s teen daughter from his early 1990s relationship with actress Fiona Loudon, and Henry, Weisz’s 5-year-old son, were guests (whose father is director Darren Aronofsky).

1. He Is The Godfather

The role of Merlin in the Kingsman series has catapulted an English actor named Mark Strong to stardom. One interesting fact is that Craig is the godfather to Strong’s son. Although the two are great friends that have starred in shows together, Strong has yet to land a role as a Bond villain, something he hopes to be able to do in the future.