Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is one of the most popular animated films and stories in American cinema. Besides Snow White, the seven dwarfs are the next most important characters in the story. Although first introduced by folktale storytellers the Brothers Grimm in their 1812 German fairy tale, the seven dwarfs were given no name. The first time they were named was a century later in Winthrop Ames‘ 1912 Broadway play of the same name.
The seven dwarfs were initially called Blick, Flick, Glick, Snick, Plick, Whick, and Quee. However, Walt Disney gave them the names for which they are popularly known in his first Disney feature film, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937). With a $209 million production budget and a co-written screenplay by Greta Gerwig, a live-action remake is scheduled for release in 2025. To get acquainted with the characters, these are the seven dwarf names from Snow White.
Doc
Doc is the leader of the group. The character often uses malapropisms when he speaks and is known for his distinct appearance. He wears a well-fitted red tunic, yellow hat and boots, and a nose-hanging, wire-rimmed glasses. Of all the seven dwarfs, he’s the only one who wears glasses. Despite his bossy attitude, he’s a good-hearted leader. Actor and composer Roy Atwell first voiced the animated character.
Grumpy
Named after their personalities, Grumpy is the easily irritated and stubborn of the dwarfs. He’s the only dwarf who wasn’t initially welcoming to have Snow White live with them. However, he soon warms up to her as she continues to cater for them and their home. He’s taller and slimmer than Doc and sports a longer, white, full beard. He wears a red tunic and brown hat and almost always has his hands crossed in a huff. Grumpy was voiced in Walt Disney’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937) by voice actor, cartoonist, and vaudeville performer Pinto Colvig. Actor Martin Klebba has been announced to play the character in the live-action remake in 2025.
Sleepy
One good look at the character, and it’s obvious why he was named Sleepy. He walks around with droopy eyelids and seems to always be drowsy. It’s a wonder if he’s able to get any work done when the group goes out to the mines to work during the day. He also wears a tunic and a hat, with a longer and fuller beard than Doc. Voice actor Pinto Colvig also voiced Sleepy in Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937).
Happy
Happy takes optimism and happiness to a whole new level. There’s almost never a bad day with Happy. A joyful dwarf who’s always looking to cheer his friends. Besides being the chubbiest of the dwarfs, Happy’s unique, differentiating feature is his blue pants. He’s also the only dwarf with visibly white eyebrows. Actor and comedian Otis Harlan voiced the character in the original Disney animated film.
Bashful
Like Happy and Grumpy, Bashful behaves true to his name. The character is known for his shyness and blushful demeanor. He’s one to easily get embarrassed and often likes to be away and hide, especially when Snow White is around. His personality makes him the most likable and adorable of the seven dwarfs. Bashful would often resort to hiding his blushing face behind his beard. Actor Scotty Mattraw voiced the dwarf character Bashful.
Sneezy
Sneezy has a severe case of hay fever, making him prone to sneezing. Although a biological reflex action, Sneezy is the only one among the seven dwarfs that is shown to sneeze throughout the animated film. He sports a beard like the other six dwarfs but has a rounded beard like Doc. He often placed a finger under his nose to unfailingly help him stop sneezing. Probably because he always has a stuffy nose, Sneezy naturally speaks with a unique speech pattern and accent. Interestingly, like other voice casting, Walt Disney chose actor and comedian Billy Gilbert to voice Sneezy. Billy Gilbert is known for his sneezing routines, which he incorporates into his comedies.
Dopey
If clumsiness was a person, it would surely be Dopey. One look at him, and it’s obvious he’s the youngest of the seven dwarfs. His non-verbal communication expounds his childlike attitude. Dopey uses sound and pantomime to communicate. Dopey wears an oversized lemon tunic with a purple hat. As the youngest and childlike of the seven dwarfs, Dopey is the only dwarf that does not have beards.
