Meet The Cast of Pretty Smart

When you grow up with a sibling you have nothing in common with, life can seem a little difficult. That’s the premise behind Netflix’s new series, “Pretty Smart”. The new show premiered in 2021 with a stellar cast and a fun storyline, but many people are wondering what they can expect. The show centers around the main character, Chelsea, who is forced to go live with her sister, Claire. Chelsea is an Ivy-League graduate who doesn’t care much for her sister, Claire. In fact, Chelsea finds her sister vapid, obnoxious, and seriously beneath her in terms of her own intellect. When she has to go live with her sister and her equally vapid LA friends, she’s horrified. Cue all the entertainment and all the drama. Now it’s time to find out which actresses are playing these not-very-close sisters in the hit new show.
Emily Osment as Chelsea Morgan
She’s an Ivy League graduate from Harvard, but she’s waiting on her book to become published and turn into a major bestseller. Until then, she is forced to take a job in a gym with Grant in LA. Emily Osment, the actress behind the character, is well-known in Hollywood. In fact, her last name alone is one that rings more than a few bells. And, if her last name didn’t clue you in, perhaps the strikingly similar features she shares with her brother did. Her brother is famed actor Haley Joel Osment, and you’d know it just by looking at them. She’s been acting since 2006, and the 29-year-old star has some seriously good parts to her name.
Olivia Macklin as Claire Morgan
She’s the sister Chelsea finds abhorrent, and she is also working as a waitress. She might play a character whose smart sister thinks she’s a big ole dummy, but this is one actress who is anything but. Olivia Macklin graduated from college at Fordham University, and she’s been acting for some time. She’s had roles in projects such as, “The Young Pope,” and “Radium Girls,” in case you don’t remember. She is making a name for herself with this one, however,
Gregg Sulkin as Grant
He is the ex-boyfriend of Claire, but he still lives in her apartment as a roommate. He’s a personal trainer on the show. He’s been acting since he was only 10, and it shows. He’s good at what he does. The British actor has been in so many cool roles, but it’s most fun to realize that he is a former Disney Channel child star who was in shows with the likes of Selena Gomez in “The Wizards of Waverly Place,” among others. He was part of the “Pretty Little Liars,” cast, and he was in “Runaways”. He’s a major star, and he is taking on this role with a vengeance.
Cinthya Carmona as Solana
Solana was an attorney, but she’s changed her mind about her life and what she wants to do with it. She left her job in corporate law and decided to switch careers. She is now a spiritual healer, which only makes her that much more interesting. You know her from her time in “East Los High,” as Brandie. She’s been around for a long time, though she initially worked with the name Cinthya Bornacelli. She is from Venezuela, and she is taking this role by storm.
Michael Hsu Rosen as Jayden
Jayden is a social media influencer living in the same apartment as Claire, and he is fabulous. He was only 17 when he landed the role of Chino in “West Side Story,” on Broadway in 2009. The native New Yorker is a dancer, an actor, and so much more. He is so good at what he does, and he began his career on Broadway. It’s not an easy job to perform the way those stars perform each week on stage, but he’s so good it doesn’t matter. He also plays a character who might seem shallow and vapid, but the actor was an undergraduate student at Yale University – Ivy League through and through – until he decided to withdraw and focus on his acting career. You probably recognize him from his season playing dancer Nabil in the hit Netflix series “Tiny Pretty Things,” which aired back in 2020. He was phenomenal in the role, and he’s doing big things over here on this show, too. His acting is stellar, and we cannot wait to see him take on this specific role as a social media influencer in Los Angeles.