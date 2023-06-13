8 Things You Didn’t Know About Arrow’s Stephen Amell

Stephen Amell, widely celebrated for his lead role in the DC’s superhero series Arrow, is not merely an on-screen vigilante. He is a man of multifaceted interests and talents and enjoys a vibrant career in the entertainment industry. His persona, however, extends beyond the camera, painting a portrait of an athletic enthusiast, a passionate entrepreneur, and a committed philanthropist.
This article delves into eight lesser-known facts about Stephen Amell. Let’s explore his passion for sports, entrepreneurial ventures, and more! Sit tight and prepare to see Stephen Amell in a new light.
1. Stephen Amell Initially Wanted to be a Professional Wrestler
Before Amell donned the iconic green hood of Arrow, his ambitions lay in the thrilling world of professional wrestling. A fervent fan of the sport since childhood, he dreamt of gracing the wrestling ring with his prowess. While acting ultimately became his career path, his passion for wrestling persisted. This led to his memorable participation in a WWE SummerSlam event, proving that the superhero star could hold his own in the wrestling ring too.
2. He Is an Active Participant in Charity Campaigns
Off-screen, Amell’s heroic persona manifests through his active involvement in charity work. He is renowned for his regular participation in campaigns supporting causes such as mental health awareness, cancer research, and children’s hospitals. His F-Cancer campaign highlighted his dedication to giving back to the community and making a real-world impact.
3 Amell’s Deep Love for Hockey and the Toronto Maple Leafs
Beyond acting and wrestling, Amell’s sporting interests extend to the icy thrill of hockey. A devoted fan of the Toronto Maple Leafs, his love for the sport is a testament to his Canadian roots. His passion runs so deep that he has been spotted on multiple occasions sporting a Maple Leaf jersey and even dreamt of playing for the team as a child. His enthusiasm adds another layer to his dynamic personality, showcasing a loyalty that runs as deep as his Green Arrow’s dedication to Star City.
4. He Owns A Wine Company
Unveiling his entrepreneurial side, Stephen Amell co-founded the wine company — Nocking Point Wines with his friend Andrew Harding. Named in homage to his fictional archer character in Arrow, the wine brand focuses on high-quality and unique blends. The venture offers wine lovers monthly deliveries of its products, accompanied by Amell’s personally curated goods. This initiative reveals Amell’s penchant for creativity, not just on the screen but also in the business realm.
5. Stephen Amell Is Highly Trained in Parkour
The intense physicality required in Arrow was no small feat for Amell. However, his extensive training in parkour — a discipline involving efficient movement through complex environments — equipped him to master it. This rigorous physical preparation underpins the actor’s commitment to authenticity in his performance, making his performance truly captivating.
6. His Active Involvement in the Production Side of DC’s Arrow
As an integral part of the Arrow team, Amell was not just in front of the camera but was also actively involved in the show’s production. His influence extended to script development, storyline progression, and even casting decisions, demonstrating his dedication to the series. This involvement testifies to Amell’s deep investment in his character and his hands-on approach to his craft, highlighting another facet of his multi-dimensional career.
7. He’s a Devoted Father and Family Man
Behind the scenes, Stephen Amell’s role as a father and family man is at the heart of his life. His devotion to his wife, Cassandra Jean, and their children is truly heartwarming. Amell frequently shares cherished family moments on social media. This showcases a softer side contrasted with his tough on-screen persona. His dedication to balancing his demanding career with a strong commitment to his family life illustrates the depth of his character and the values he holds dear.
8. Passion for Environmental Conservation Efforts
Amell’s sense of social responsibility extends to the environment as well. He’s a vocal advocate for environmental conservation and often uses his platform to raise awareness about climate change. In alignment with this, Nocking Point Wines, his wine company, emphasizes sustainable farming and production methods. This passionate advocacy underlines Stephen Amell‘s genuine commitment to contributing to a healthier planet — revealing yet another aspect of his impressive and multi-faceted persona.