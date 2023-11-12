Meet The Cast Of Everything Everywhere All At Once

Everything Everywhere All at Once is a 2022 film that combines elements from several genres into one film, such as comedy, physical comedy, action, horror, animation, fantasy, martial arts films, and science fiction. The movie follows the story of a Chinese-American immigrant, Evelyn Quan Wang who the IRS is auditing. During the auditing, Evelyn is shocked to discover that she must connect with parallel universe versions of herself to prevent a powerful being from destroying the multiverse, who also happens to be her daughter.
The movie was released on April 8, 2022, by A24. Everything Everywhere All at Once was a huge commercial success grossing over $140 million worldwide against a $25 million budget becoming A24’s highest-grossing film. The movie received several accolades among which include, seven Academy Awards for, Best Picture, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Director and Best Original Screenplay, and Best Film Editing. It also won a BAFTA Award, two Golden Globe Awards, five Critics’ Choice Awards, four SAG Awards, and seven Independent Spirit Awards. The movie features an almost all-Asian cast, let’s have a look at who they are.
Michelle Yeoh as Evelyn Quan Wang
Playing the lead role in Everything Everywhere All at Once is Malaysian-born actress, Michelle Yeoh Choo Kheng. In the 1990s, Yeoh gained fame for appearing in Hong Kong action films such as Holy Weapon, Yes, Madam, Police Story 3: Supercop, and Magnificent Warriors. However, she gained international recognition after featuring in the James Bond film Tomorrow Never Dies in 1997 and martial arts film Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon in 2000. Her performance in Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon earned her a nomination for the BAFTA Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role.
Yeoh has been married twice, first in 1988 to Harvey Nichols owner, Hong Kong entrepreneur Dickson Poon, the couple divorced in 1992 thanks to her inability to have children. Her second marriage was to former general manager and CEO of Scuderia Ferrari, Jean Todt in 2023. Her other acting credits include Memoirs of a Geisha, Sunshine, The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, Reign of Assassins, Kung Fu Panda 2, The Lady, Crazy Rich Asians and Last Christmas, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, a voice role in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.
Stephanie Hsu as Joy Wang/Jobu Tupaki
In the award-winning Everything Everywhere All at Once Stephanie Hsu played dual roles as Joy Wang and Jobu Tupaki. Born November 25, 1990, Hsu is an American actress who trained at New York University Tisch School of the Arts. She began her career in theatre. She has starred in Broadway performances such as Be More Chill and SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical. From 2016 to 2018, she played the recurring role of Joy Armstrong in the Hulu series The Path. Hsu identifies as a queer person.
Ke Huy Quan as Waymond Wang
Known for his role as 12-year-old Short Round in the 1984 action film Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, Ke Huy Quan is an American actor. Quan played the role of Waymond Wang, Evelyn’s meek and goofy husband in Everything Everywhere All at Once. His role earned him various accolades, including an Academy Award, a Golden Globe and a Screen Actors Guild Award. Quan is the first Vietnam-born actor to win an Academy Award.
Quan is of Han Chinese ancestry. He is married to Echo Quan, who served as the on-set translator for Everything Everywhere All at Once. Quan holds a second-degree black belt in taekwondo. In the 1990s, after taking a few roles, he took a 19-year acting hiatus. Quan returned to acting in 2021 with the adventure film Finding ʻOhana. In 2023, Quan was included in Time magazine’s list of the 100 most influential people in the world.
Jamie Lee Curtis as Deirdre Beaubeirdre
Famously known for her performances in horror movies, Jamie Lee Curtis is an award-winning American actress, producer, and children’s author. Curtis made her film debut in 1978 in John Carpenter’s slasher film Halloween, a role that rose her to prominence. Curtis is the youngest daughter of popular American actors Janet Leigh and Tony Curtis. Her role as an IRS inspector; and as other versions of Deirdre in alternate universes in Everything Everywhere All at Once earned her the award for Best Supporting Actress.
Curtis is married to British-American filmmaker Christopher Guest and they have two adopted daughters Annie and Ruby. Curtis is the recipient of multiple accolades, including an Academy Award, a British Academy Film Award, and two Golden Globes, as well as nominations for a Primetime Emmy and a Grammy. Her acting credits include some notable movies such as Freaky Friday, Knives Out, The Fog, Anything But Love, The Heidi Chronicles, Terror Train and Road Games.
James Hong as Gong Gong
Born February 22, 1929, James Hong is a veteran actor, producer and director. Hong is married to Susan Tong and they have three daughters and eight grandchildren. From 1952 to 1953 Hong served in the United States Army at Fort McClellan and Camp Rucker in Alabama with the Special Services. Hong gained fame from his appearance in the detective series The New Adventures of Charlie Chan from 1957 to 1958. In 1965, Hong co-founded the first Asian American theatre organization, East West Players. In 2022, he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for his contributions to the American film and television industry.
