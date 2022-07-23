Five Young Celebrities Who Encourage Mental Health Awareness Through Therapy

Misconceptions: Everyone has them about something, but it seems going to therapy is one of the biggest. For many people, the idea of speaking to a therapist is asinine. It means you’re not right. It means you’re not okay. It means your life is bad, your marriage is failing, or you are crazy. In reality, seeing a therapist does not mean any of the above. It often means you are looking out for your mental well-being, and there is nothing wrong with that. Therapy is, for many, taboo. But, there are some stars who are doing whatever it takes to make sure that the world knows a little more about mental health. More importantly, they want us to know that taking care of our own mental health is a big deal – and an important one. That said, which of your favorite stars admit to seeing a therapist?
Ariana Grande
She’s young. She’s beautiful. Ariana Grande is wealthy – and she grew up in a wealthy family long before she was famous. She has everything a young woman could want, so why is she in therapy? The answer is simple – no one is perfect. “In all honesty, therapy has saved my life so many times. If you’re afraid to ask for help, don’t be. You don’t have to be in constant pain and you can process trauma. I’ve got a lot of work to do, but it’s a start to even be aware that it’s possible,” she says of her own journey. She’s living proof that you can appear to have it all and still struggle.
Zendaya
She’s a former Disney star, and she’s exceptionally talented. The talented television actress is open about her time in therapy, and she’s open about the benefits she receives from it. “You know, there is nothing wrong with working on yourself and dealing with those things with someone who can help you, someone who can talk to you, who’s not your mom or whatever. Who has no bias,” is what she says of her own time in therapy. She’s been open about her feelings about mental health, and we appreciate her for it. She’s young, and she has a young fanbase. It’s important that she uses her platform to talk about things like this to the kids listening. Hopefully, she can help even one person realize that they, too, can work on their own mental health. It can be life-saving.
Hailey Bieber
She admitted in early 2022 that she’s been in therapy for more than four years. She also discusses the fact that she was unsure of it when she began. She didn’t know what to think or how it would work. She didn’t know if it would work. What she did know is that she needed someone to talk to. She’s formed a lovely relationship with her therapist, who has helped her through so many things. She feels safe, and she knows she is not being judged when she shares.
Ariel Winter
The Modern Family star has been through a lot in her short life. It’s not a secret she was not cared for properly by her own mother and became emancipated in her teens. She’s dealt with so much, and her mental health is a priority for her. “I’ve been in therapy every week for six years and I don’t know where I’d be without it. I’ve grown so much as a person and been able to learn how two deal with things from my past that affect my present. It’s a journey so I’m not all the way there, but I’m doing pretty good,” she said of her experience in 2019. She’s a young woman who grew up much faster than most. This is not the way childhood is meant to go for kids, but it is how hers went. She’s dealing with it, and she’s learning from it. We applaud her.
Selena Gomez
She is not pushing therapy on anyone, but she does recommend it for those who feel they need it. She is a big fan, and it’s something she discusses openly. “I go to therapy. It’s just one of the most important things – to get to know yourself,” she’s said of the process. It’s a good point, too. So many people are unsure of who they are and what they want in life, and it’s difficult to live like that. She is a young woman who really wants to understand herself and her life, and she knows that her mental health is important.
Therapy is not for everyone. However, it’s also not something you should discount because of old stigmas and past misconceptions. You don’t have to struggle or have something ‘wrong’ with you to go. Furthermore, there is nothing wrong with you if you do go.