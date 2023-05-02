7 Things You Didn’t Know About Supergirl’s Chris Wood

Chris Wood is an actor, director, and writer known for his work in numerous tv shows on the CW. Wood is widely known for his roles as Mon-El in Supergirl and as Kai in The Vampire Diaries. While he hasn’t retired from acting, he spends a lot of time helping others improve their mental health and overall well-being.
Wood attended Elon University, where he graduated with a B.F.A. in Music and Theatre, landing his first role in the national tour of the Spring Awakening before graduating. He’s gone on to star in several TV shows, but there is still a lot about the star that fans don’t know. Here are seven interesting facts you didn’t know about Chris Wood.
1. Chris Wood Was Born in Ohio
An interesting fact about Chris Wood is that he was born in Dublin, Ohio, in 1988. He went to public school at Dublin Jerome High School, where he put more time and effort into his love for theatre and acting, thanks to the encouragement of his drama teacher. He also started professionally writing while he was in high school. Wood’s father worked in banking while his mother worked in finance, and he has one sister.
2. He Started Acting and Writing Plays at a Young Age
Most fans know Wood from his time on Supergirl and The Vampire Diaries but he started acting much earlier. He started writing and directing his first short film when he got his first camera at eight years old. One of his best ones, Problem: Solution, was entered into the local film festival, and critics thought it was good. He starred in the series Containment and had a recurring role in Supergirl as Kara Danver’s love interest, Mon-El. Other notable shows he has appeared in include Legacies, Masters of the Universe: Revelation, and The Carrie Diaries. Melissa Benoist was there to support her husband as he made his broadway-debut in Almost Famous: The Musical in November 2022.
3. Chris Wood is Married to Supergirl’s Melissa Benoist
Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood met while co-starring in the CW series, Supergirl. After sparking dating rumors in 2017 when they were spotted at the Los Angeles International Airport, they confirmed their relationship with a display of affection while in Mexico. Almost two years later, they announced their engagement in February 2019, and six months after, they were married in an intimate ceremony. Benoist has revealed that she found true love with Wood and is thankful every day he was born.
4. Chris Wood Is a Father
In March 2020, the couple surprised fans with news that they were expecting their first child. Wood and Benoist welcomed their son Huxley in September 2020. Wood had stated how excited he was to start a family with his former co-star. He even bought matching 990s shoes to wear with his son. And they are adorable. Wood has always been a dad to their dogs, but now he is a real one.
5. Chris is a Dog Person
A quick look through his Instagram page will reveal an interesting fact about Chris Wood – the actor loves dogs. He has had an adorable black dog named Drift from as early as 2015, according to his social media He takes Dirft on walks and loves to take photos of him when he’s looking like a movie star. They also have another black and white dog in their care. With the new baby, they are centainly a full house.
6. He Loves Spending Time Outdoors
Chris Wood has shared on social media that he loves to exercise because it helps him stay more balanced and focused. Sometimes, he does this outside to get a change of scenery. Benoist also shares on her Instagram pictures of their adventures together. Whether next to a stream, climbing mountains, or in a chopper, they always seem so in love.
7. Chris Wood is a Mental Health Awareness Advocate
Wood provides mental health tips, inspiration, and experience to help others speak out about their mental health challenges. He does this through the idon’tmind.com platform-a nonprofit organization that wants to make talking about mental health a normal part of everyone’s daily life. All the proceeds from their merchandise go towards programs and services that idontmind delivers to those in need. Wood started speaking about his mental health to improve it and wanted others to benefit as well.
