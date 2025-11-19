“Someone’s Going To Lose Their Job”: Beyoncé’s Wardrobe Malfunction Catches People’s Eyes During The Grammys

Beyoncé experienced an uncomfortable wardrobe malfunction just as she was making history on the night of the 67th Annual Grammy Awards yesterday (January 2).

The artist broke records by becoming the first black woman ever to win in the category for Best Country Album. Despite her remarkable achievement, fans couldn’t help but notice that the boning of her dress was sticking out of the top of her gown.

“Looks painful,” one user wrote, as the wiring appeared to be uncomfortably pushing into one of Beyoncé’s breasts.

“Someone’s going to lose their job,” another remarked.

Beyoncé experienced an “uncomfortable” wardrobe mishap just as she was breaking records during the Grammy’s

Image credits: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Beyoncé went into the event leading in terms of nominations with 11 nods following the release of her award-winning project Cowboy Carter.

The artist appeared wearing a custom couture Schiaparelli gown in beaded white and champagne hues. The body-hugging dress featured a low, plunging neckline with a keyhole cutout accentuated by a large pearl detail, which is where her “wardrobe malfunction” happened. 

Image credits: Stewart Cook/Getty Images

Her blonde hair flowed in a sleek, straight style parted in the middle, complementing her custom-made Lorraine Schwartz diamond earrings.

Despite a segment of viewers on social media making fun of the wiring sticking out from her dress, most celebrated her achievement and highlighted how the singer managed to keep her poise despite the uncomfortable wardrobe incident.

This wasn’t the first time Beyoncé had made headlines after battling with her clothes under the spotlight

Image credits: Dreary0

For instance, during an NFL Christmas show in Houston, the artist was seen struggling to manage a piece of her outfit during a performance.

Riding in on a white horse and decked out in an all-white, cowboy-inspired look, Beyoncé provided plenty of ammunition for her critics to lash out on social media.

Image credits: KikiMioBS

More and more she is coming across as a desperate has-been grasping on to any new gimmick to stay relevant,” one user wrote.

She needs to stop the whole cowgirl nonsense,” another argued.

Image credits: Recording Academy / GRAMMYs

In 2023, during a Hamburg Renaissance tour stop, Beyoncé was saved from a potentially show-ruining wardrobe malfunction by one of her backup dancers.

The singer was performing in a pink dress that barely managed to support her ample bust under the energetic dancing her song demanded.

Right before her chest entirely slipped out of the dress, one of the dancers improvised a move that allowed him to cover her front and put “everything” back in place.

Sadly, this time around, no one was around to help her readjust the wiring of her gown in time for her historical win.

Here’s the complete list of Grammy winners in 2025

Image credits: Recording Academy / GRAMMYs

Album of the year: Beyoncé – Cowboy Carter

Record of the year: Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”

Song of the year: Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”

Best new artist: Chappell Roan

Best pop vocal album: Sabrina Carpenter – Short n’ Sweet

Best pop solo performance: Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso”

Best pop duo/group performance: Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars – “Die With A Smile”

Best dance/electronic recording: Justice and Tame Impala – “Neverender”

Best dance/electronic album: Charli XCX – Brat

Best dance/pop recording: Charli XCX – “Von Dutch”

Best traditional pop vocal album: Norah Jones – Visions

Best Latin pop album: Shakira – Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran

Best rock performance: The Beatles – “Now And Then”

Best rock song: St. Vincent – “Broken Man”

Best rock album: The Rolling Stones – Hackney Diamonds

Best alternative music album: St. Vincent – All Born Screaming

Best alternative music performance: St. Vincent – Flea

Best metal performance: Gojira, Marina Viotti and Victor Le Masne – “Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira!)

Best rap performance: Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”

Best melodic rap performance: Rapsody ft. Erykah Badu – “3:AM”

Best rap song: Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”

Best rap album: Doechii – Alligator Bites Never Heal

Best country solo performance: Chris Stapleton – “It Takes A Woman”

Best country duo/group performance: Beyoncé ft. Miley Cyrus – “II Most Wanted”

Best country songs: Kacey Musgraves – “The Architect”

Best country album: Beyoncé – Cowboy Carter

Best R&B performance: Muni Long – “Made For Me (Live On BET)”

Best R&B song: SZA – “Saturn”

Best progressive R&B album: Avery*Sunshine – So Glad to Know You / NxWorries (Anderson .Paak & Knxwledge) – Why Lawd?

Best R&B album: Chris Brown – 11:11 (Deluxe)

Best African music performance: Tems – “Love Me JeJe”

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical: Daniel Nigro

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical: Amy Allen

Best comedy album: Dave Chappelle – The Dreamer

Best compilation soundtrack for visual media: London Symphony Orchestra, Yannick Nézet-Ségun, Bradley Cooper – Maestro: Music By Leonard Bernstein

Best score soundtrack for visual media (includes film and television): Hans Zimmer – Dune: Part Two

Best score soundtrack written for video games and other interactive media: Winifred Phillips – Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord

Best song written for visual media: Jon Batiste – In Never Went Away (From American Symphony)

Best audio book narration: Jimmy Carter – Last Sunday in Plains: A Centennial Celebration

Best music video: Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”

Best music film: American Symphony

Best jazz vocal album: Samara Joy – A Joyful Holiday

Best jazz instrumental album: Chick Corea & Béla Fleck – Remembrance

Best alternative jazz album: Meshell Ndegeocello – No More Water: The Gospel Of James Baldwin

Best jazz performance: Samara Joy ft. Sullivan Fortner – “Twinkle Twinkle Little Me”

Best musical theatre album: Hell’s Kitchen

Best opera recording: Kaija Saariaho, composer, Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor, Los Angeles Philharmonic, Los Angeles Master Chorale – Adriana Mater

Best orchestral performance: Gabriela Ortiz, composer, Gustavo Dudamel, conductor, Los Angeles Philharmonic – Revolución Diamantina

“Stabbed by the wire.” Netizens felt second-hand pain by looking at Beyoncé’s wardrobe malfunction

Image credits: Isis_Almighty

Image credits: LoriDTate

Image credits: neeners006

Image credits: Br0ncos_Babe10

Image credits: QueTeImportaLM

Image credits: justtJAX

Image credits: AmaziahJohnson

Image credits: stateofmolly

Image credits: MissKokoLombeko

Image credits: reveangelique

Image credits: whatsup_T

Image credits: La_Amour74

Image credits: JSmith92

Image credits: MeghanMae14

Image credits: Lessybeauty

Image credits: valkalrie

Image credits: draft_x_

