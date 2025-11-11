I Create Shadow Art From Trash

I am a creator of shadows. What we look at is always less than that we see. Every object, every situation, every fact have their own dimensions and parameters, which are not visible or easily perceptible.

The shape, the size, the colour, the texture, the silence, the noise, the tension, the simplicity, the complexity, the brightness and many more are factors that show and hide messages and thoughts, indicate ways and reveal new dimensions…I build on these thoughts. I make the visible invisible. To enable seeing things, that cannot be seen.

More info: vaitsis.com

The unbearable wilderness of being

Relativity

The beginning of the end and the end of the beginning

Romeo and Juliet

Faces

Sociability

Freedom or Slavery

Shadow – Trash Art

