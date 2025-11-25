B.o.B: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
B.o.B
November 15, 1988
Winston-Salem, North Carolina, US
37 Years Old
Scorpio
Who Is B.o.B?
Bobby Ray Simmons Jr. is an American rapper, singer, and record producer known for his versatile blend of hip-hop, pop, and rock. His musical approach often explores diverse sounds and introspective themes, captivating a broad audience.
He burst into the public eye with his 2009 hit single “Nothin’ on You,” featuring Bruno Mars, which quickly climbed to the top of the US Billboard Hot 100 chart. This breakout success established him as a distinctive new voice in contemporary music.
Early Life and Education
Born in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Bobby Ray Simmons Jr. was raised in Decatur, Georgia, where his passion for music was cultivated despite his pastor father’s initial disapproval. His parents ultimately supported his creative outlet, even providing his first keyboard.
He played the trumpet in his school band from elementary through high school, but left Columbia High School in ninth grade after securing a record deal, prioritizing his burgeoning music career over further traditional education.
Notable Relationships
Bobby Ray Simmons Jr. has maintained a relatively private dating life in the public eye. Available information indicates he is currently in a relationship, though details about his partner remain undisclosed.
He has no publicly known children. His last verified relationship status simply noted he was in a relationship.
Career Highlights
Bobby Ray Simmons Jr. achieved mainstream success with his 2009 commercial debut single “Nothin’ on You” featuring Bruno Mars. This track peaked at number one on the US Billboard Hot 100, earning three Grammy Award nominations.
His debut studio album, The Adventures of Bobby Ray, also debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 and was certified double platinum by the RIAA. He later established his independent record label, No Genre.
Signature Quote
“‘Nothin’ on You’ changed my life: I finally feel that I reached the point where I wanna be at. At times I questioned whether it was worth the sacrifice, but now I see it was.”
