51 Of The Cringiest And Funniest Texts That Might Make You Laugh Out Loud Or Facepalm

Remember the last time a text actually made you laugh so hard you had to show someone? That’s the magic of modern messaging.
Somewhere along the way, sending a text stopped being just a way to say “On my way” or “Call me later” — it turned into a mini form of entertainment all on its own.
Most chats today are filled with emojis, GIFs, memes, and those perfectly timed one-liners that make a conversation way more fun.
And that’s exactly what you’ll find here — some of the funniest text messages people have shared online.
Most people actively choose entertaining, funny stuff over a lot of other kinds of posts and texts in their daily scrolling.
In one survey, 49% of Americans said they usually look to share “funny things” on social media, and that was more than the share who said they looked to share “important stuff,” which sat at about 43%.
Even when facts and news are everywhere, making people laugh still motivates a lot of us to press that share button first.
In another survey, it was found that almost 75% of people aged 13–36 say they share jokes and memes just to make others laugh, with a big chunk of that group sending them weekly or even daily.
“Looking for someone with a great sense of humor” is a common phrase used in dating profiles because a clever little joke can actually make someone seem more attractive.
And tons of research backs this.
Experts say humor can actually show how creative someone is.
A study found that people who used funny answers on dating profiles were often seen as more desirable, especially when their jokes were unexpected or clever.
“Humor may signal that a potential partner is skilled at creative problem-solving, which may be particularly important when considering various forms of partnership,” the study noted.
Funny doesn’t automatically make you seem smarter or more socially polished, though, the research showed. It mostly signals that you can think outside the box and come up with original ideas.
One big reason we love funny texts is that they help people connect.
Research shows that humor acts like social glue — it breaks tension and even makes a conversation feel warmer.
As Danish actor and comedian Victor Borge once wrote, “Laughter is the shortest distance between two people.”
Imagine texting a friend about a rough day and they send a silly pun or ridiculous GIF — even if it’s dumb, it makes you laugh and suddenly your whole mood changes.
It’s that little moment of happiness that makes you actually want to keep the conversation going.
You’re also more likely to remember content, engage with it, and even want to share it with others if it makes you laugh.
Studies show that people who use adaptive humor like light jokes often feel less stressed, and they have more optimism, and even higher self‑esteem.
Humor also allows people to distance themselves from problems, increases positive emotions and eases tension — it operates as a coping strategy in the face of stress.
Research also shows that humor has several physical benefits.
- It can actually lower blood pressure and calm your stress response, in turn helping your heart relax after tension
- Laughing can boost your immune system by reducing stress hormones like cortisol and increasing infection‑fighting antibodies, which may make you more resistant to colds and other illnesses
- It also stimulates feel‑good chemicals like endorphins and serotonin, which can lift your mood and ease pain
- It gives your lungs and diaphragm a little workout, increasing oxygen intake and helping circulation.
Basically, these funny texts will give your body a little health boost.
But what really makes a text funny? Most of the time, it’s the unexpected stuff.
Humor tends to arise when something violates our expectations, but does so in a way that feels psychologically safe.
Basically, funny texts are the ones that break the rules a bit — sending a serious message and ending it with a funny GIF. Or when the messages just show the quirks of real life — a parent sending a text in all caps or someone sending LOL in the middle of a serious conversation.
Just like every other language that humans have created, even the texting lingo keeps evolving.
I remember a time when the classic crying-laughing emoji used to rule the internet, but now a lot of my Gen Z friends tell me it’s cringe. Even typing LOL can make some people roll their eyes these days.
A recent survey of 18- to 28-year-olds shows just how important texting habits can be.
Many Gen Zers say slow replies annoy them, and seeing a message with only “LOL” is a big turn-off. In fact, 58% have even thought about ending a relationship over bad texting etiquette.
The poll also found that 56% of Gen Zers have judged someone based on their emojis.
