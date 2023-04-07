Who Is Playing The MCU’s New General Thunderbolt?

William Hurt‘s long and storied legacy in the entertainment industry means he has several iconic roles under his belt, one of which includes his role as General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross in the MCU. Following Hurt’s death in 2022, many believed the role would be retired from the MCU. However, later in 2022, it was announced that another iconic actor will be taking over the role for future projects.
The decision to recast the role came as a surprise to fans as with similar cases in the MCU, the roles were not recast. For instance, when Chadwick Boseman passed away, Marvel decided not to recast the role of T’Challa. While a new General Ross will take some getting used to, there is no denying that Marvel tapped the perfect man for the job. Let’s see which celebrity made it to the franchise and how this recast will impact MCU.
Why Thunderbolt Ross Was Recast With Harrison Ford
It will be surprising to learn that somehow Feige was able to get Harrison Ford to sign up as Thaddeus Ross quite easily. In an interview with THR, Ford said, “I like doing something different to what I’ve ever done and pleasing people with it. So I’ll try a piece of that.” The Indiana Jones star is, without a doubt, an excellent choice to replace the late William Hurt. It has confirmed that we’ll be seeing Ford for the first time as Thunderbolt Ross in Captain America: New World Order. It will be intriguing to see what he brings into MCU’s bucket when Captain America 4 drops out.
In Marvel Comics, we have witnessed Ross in his Hulk form, The Red Hulk. At the moment, it is improbable that Ross will have to hulk out during the events of Captain America: New World Order. However, there is no denying he’d make an intriguing villain. Besides, there’s a greater possibility that being the Red Hulk, he will face Banner in the future – making the whole concept more exciting.
What Harrison Ford’s Thunderbolt Ross Role Means For The MCU
William Hurt was loved for his exceptional performance in MCU. That is why it is saddening to see him being replaced by another actor. On the other hand, seeing an actor as legendary as Harrison Ford play Thunderbolt Ross is also intriguing. Marvel hasn’t announced much about the actor’s involvement in future projects. But after his confirmed entry in Captain America 4, it is supposed that Marvel is ramping up its Hulk franchise with this recast.
As for his role in the film, Ford will probably stay off the screen most of the time if Red Hulk jumps in. Like Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk, Ross’s red beast is also an exclusive CGI character. Additionally, that could also be the reason why Fiege convinced Ford with ease to jump into the franchise. As for Ford’s future as Thunderbolt Ross, we may see him in somewhat smaller movie roles. However, he won’t be seen in the Thunderbolts movie slated for 2024—which is quite strange.
