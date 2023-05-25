Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 marks a significant turning point in the lineup of the cherished musically inclined space adventurers, as a whole new team emerges to safeguard innocent lives across the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This highly anticipated third film in the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy, skillfully directed and written by the acclaimed James Gunn, delivers on its promise to revolutionize the beloved franchise. In the lead-up to the film’s release, fans braced themselves for the likelihood of established Guardians meeting their fates, expecting the story to take a dark and transformative turn.
With this new team, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 embarks on a bold and exhilarating chapter, firmly cementing its position as a pivotal film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The captivating storyline masterfully crafted by James Gunn not only showcases the awe-inspiring talents of the cast but also promises to reshape the future of the Guardians’ cosmic adventures. As fans eagerly anticipate the unfolding of this groundbreaking cinematic journey, one thing is certain: the Guardians of the Galaxy will continue to captivate audiences with their daring exploits, indomitable spirit, and irresistible blend of humor and heroism.
Rocket Raccoon
The third installment of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise delves deep into the backstory of Rocket Raccoon, offering a personal narrative that truly resonates with the audience. Rocket finds himself critically injured after an intense conflict with Adam Warlock, and we are given an intimate glimpse into his transformation from an ordinary raccoon to an advanced genius. He befriends an array of fellow advanced creatures, such as Lyla the Otter, Floor the Rabbit, and Teefs the Walrus, all of whom share a similarly tragic history with the High Evolutionary. Their grim fate under the High Evolutionary’s hands gives context to Rocket’s guarded nature, but he manages to confront his past, defeating his former tormentor and saving the captive animals.
When Rocket’s friends decide to move on, they entrust him with the leadership of the Guardians of the Galaxy, symbolized by Star-Lord’s Zune, a token of trust and respect. Rocket’s first track? None other than “Come and Get Your Love” by Redbone, the very song that Peter Quill played in the original film. This marks a significant milestone for Rocket, setting him up as the new captain of the Guardians and a beacon of hope and strength for his team.
Groot
As the tranquil counterpart to Rocket’s typically audacious personality, Groot has consistently stood by Rocket’s side, offering ethical guidance and steering him towards the path of righteousness. Groot’s limited vocabulary, consisting only of “I”, “am”, and “Groot”, belies his significant role in the team. His heroism and selflessness are demonstrated in the first installment of the Guardians of the Galaxy when he sacrifices himself to protect his team. His death, however, leads to his rebirth through a stray twig, marking the beginning of a new life cycle from a baby in Vol. 2, a teenager in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, and finally a strapping young adult in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 features Groot’s most substantial growth spurt yet, transforming him into a towering, muscle-bound companion the size of a small house. His mid-credits scene further emphasizes this monumental transformation, highlighting his evolution and his unyielding dedication to the team.
Kraglin
Kraglin, portrayed by Sean Gunn, is a more recent addition to the Guardians team, but he’s been a part of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise from its inception. Formerly Yondu’s second-in-command, Kraglin’s loyalty is tested when his fellow Ravagers rebel, but he remains steadfast and aids Yondu in his hour of need. Upon Yondu’s death, Kraglin inherits his psychic head fin that controls a mighty arrow, although mastering its control proves to be a challenge. His moment of truth arrives when The High Evolutionary invades Knowhere, where Kraglin displays his worth as Yondu’s successor by using the arrow to eliminate the Hellspawn. Kraglin’s new-found prowess doesn’t go to his head, as he remains willing to combat alien hordes while his teammates observe. This demonstrates his bravery and commitment to his team, solidifying his place among the new Guardians.
Cosmo
The new Guardians of the Galaxy team proudly boasts the unique addition of Cosmo the Space Dog, a charming and capable psychic space-faring animal. Cosmo’s first appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) was in the initial Guardians of the Galaxy film as one of the many prisoners of the kleptomaniac Collector. Despite the destruction caused by the Power Stone, Cosmo survives and even comforts the Collector in the end credits scene of the first film. Her activities during the following decade in the MCU remain unknown, but she resurfaces in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, aiding the Guardians with their new base on Knowhere. Cosmo displays her psychic prowess throughout the movie, often at the expense of Kraglin, who underestimates her abilities. Despite their initial friction, by the end of Vol. 3, Cosmo and Kraglin resolve their differences and become reliable teammates, further strengthening the team’s dynamic.
Adam Warlock
Adam Warlock’s inclusion in the new Guardians team brings a fresh power dynamic that has long been anticipated by comic fans. Created by Sovereign leader Ayesha as the ultimate lifeform and weapon for vengeance against the Guardians, Adam is prematurely released from his cocoon on The High Evolutionary’s orders. Despite his immense power, his early release leaves him naive and easily manipulated, akin to a child in an adult’s body. Yet, Adam’s path begins to diverge from Ayesha’s plans when he adopts a cute animal companion and starts to question his actions. After Groot saves him, he reciprocates by rescuing Star-Lord, officially aligning himself with the Guardians. Adam Warlock brings both power and an opportunity for growth to the new Guardians team, learning from a caring found family rather than a manipulative creator.
Phyla
The final new member of the team is the enigmatic young girl named Phyla, who adds an element of mystery to the Guardians of the Galaxy. As part of The High Evolutionary’s Batch 91, Phyla is one of the many “Star Kids” that the Guardians rescue in the film’s climax. Phyla’s first name suggests she could be Phyla-Vell, the descendant of the original Captain Marvel, Mar-Vell, in the comics.
Whether she is indeed Phyla-Vell remains uncertain, but her ability to speak English and her unexplained powers make her a promising asset to the Guardians. Alongside Rocket, Groot, Kraglin, and Adam Warlock, Phyla stands ready to protect the cosmos as part of the new Guardians of the Galaxy, promising exciting adventures to come.
Blurp
Blurp, an adorably cute fuzzy critter, joins the Guardians of the Galaxy in the final installment of their trilogy, stealing the show with his furry charm. Director James Gunn introduced Blurp amidst the drama, where the team consisting of Star-Lord, Nebula, Drax the Destroyer, Rocket Raccoon, Groot, and Gamora, bands together to save Rocket from The High Evolutionary. Initially, Blurp is a pet belonging to one of the Ravagers. However, after Ayesha and her adopted son, Adam Warlock, capture and kill the Ravager, Blurp ends up as Warlock’s pet. Throughout the movie, Blurp remains at Warlock’s side during the chase after the Guardians, struggling to find a safe place to rest amidst the chaos. As the planet Counter-Earth begins to self-destruct, Gamora picks up Blurp and carries him off the planet, ensuring his survival.
James Gunn, known for creating zany characters with depth, has crafted Blurp as more than just a side character. Despite initially appearing as a fun character possibly designed to sell Marvel toys, Gunn revealed that Blurp is a throwback to a similar creature from the first Guardians of the Galaxy film. Blurp is a “furry F’saki,” a reference to the non-furry F’saki featured in a betting game in the original film. Unlike the vicious non-furry F’saki, Blurp is endearing and far from being a dangerous addition to any household.
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!