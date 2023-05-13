10 Actresses Who Have Appeared in Both Marvel & DC Movies

For many years, the captivating realms of Marvel and DC Comics have fascinated fans across the globe. While numerous actors are recognized for their iconic performances within either the Marvel or DC universe, a handful has had the rare opportunity to contribute to both Marvel & DC Projects. These extraordinary actors have helped bring to life a rich tapestry of superheroes, antagonists, and the unforgettable portrayals that personify them.
This article will explore the top 10 actresses who have demonstrated remarkable abilities by participating in Marvel and DC projects. Some of them have undoubtedly left an unrivaled impact on both universes. Let’s dig into some detail to find out more about the first appearances of these female actors.
1. Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow/The Spirit)
Scarlett Johansson has become a prominent figure in MCU, primarily for her portrayal of the formidable and adept Natasha Romanoff, better known as Black Widow. Her first appearance in Iron Man 2 led to numerous reprisals of the role in various Marvel films. Followed by her very own movie in 2021, named after her character’s name.
Before embracing the Black Widow persona, Johansson ventured into the DC universe by playing Silken Floss in the 2008 movie The Spirit. As the accomplice of the nefarious Octopus, portrayed by Samuel L. Jackson, she demonstrated her capacity to depict intricate characters beautifully. In other words, her take across both comic realms is unrivaled and remains unforgettable.
2. Halle Berry (X-Men/Catwoman)
Halle Berry is renowned for her captivating performance as the formidable and enigmatic Ororo Munroe, or Storm, in the X-Men Film Series. As a central figure of the mutant superhero team, Berry’s Storm contributed significantly to the series, imbuing the character with elegance and leadership. Berry also explored the DC universe, taking on the lead role in the 2004 film Catwoman. In this rendition, she portrayed Patience Phillips, who transforms into the eponymous Catwoman following a chain of mysterious incidents.
3. Pom Klementieff (Guardians of the Galaxy/Suicide Squad)
In the MCU, Pom Klementieff charmed audiences with her depiction of Mantis, an endearing and empathetic alien in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Her character swiftly gained popularity, leading to appearances in subsequent Marvel films such as Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Later on, we saw Klementieff venture into the DC universe, securing a role in The Suicide Squad, helmed by director James Gunn. Pom Klementieff played the role of La Gatita Amable Dancer in The Suicide Squad (2021).
4. Michelle Pfeiffer (Ant-Man and the Wasp/Batman Returns)
Michelle Pfeiffer portrayed Janet van Dyne, the original Wasp, in the 2018 film Ant-Man and the Wasp. As Hank Pym’s wife and Hope van Dyne’s mother, her character played a pivotal role in the storyline, enriching the Ant-Man’s origin story with depth and historical context. Pfeiffer’s entrance into the DC universe occurred earlier in her career when she embodied the unforgettable Selina Kyle, or Catwoman, in the 1992 movie Batman Returns. Her captivating performance as the multifaceted and alluring antiheroine received widespread praise and remains a standout interpretation of Catwoman in the history of the character.
5. Tilda Swinton (Dr. Strange/Constantine)
In the MCU, Tilda Swinton portrayed the enigmatic and powerful Ancient One in the 2016 movie Doctor Strange. As the mentor to Benedict Cumberbatch‘s central character, Swinton’s Ancient One imparted knowledge and direction in the realm of mystical arts. Swinton had ventured into the DC universe long before this when she took on the role of the mysterious and celestial Gabriel in the 2005 film Constantine. As a gender-neutral angelic figure, Swinton’s depiction of Gabriel contributed depth and fascination to the intricate landscape of the supernatural thriller.
6. Florence Kasumba (Black Panther/Wonder Woman)
Florence Kasumba has established herself as a talented actress in both the Marvel and DC universes. In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, she is widely recognized for her portrayal of Ayo, a tenacious and devoted member of the Dora Milaje, the all-female elite forces of Wakanda. Kasumba first graced the screen as Ayo in Captain America: Civil War before reprising the role in Black Panther and the Avengers movies.
Additionally, Kasumba explored the DC universe with her depiction of Senator Acantha in the 2017 blockbuster Wonder Woman. As a key political figure in Themyscira, Acantha was instrumental in shaping the Amazonian world. Despite her comparatively minor role in the DC universe, Florence Kasumba’s participation in both Marvel and DC projects highlights her remarkable adaptability and prowess within the superhero realm.
7. Zoë Kravitz (X-Men/The Batman)
Zoë Kravitz appeared in the 2011 film X-Men: First Class as Angel Salvadore, a mutant with the ability to fly and spit acidic saliva. Though her role in the film was relatively brief, Kravitz’s portrayal of Angel added a unique and dynamic character to the mutant ensemble. Kravitz’s entry into the DC universe is a piece of recent news that came with her portrayal of Selina Kyle, or Catwoman, in the 2022 movie The Batman.
8. Zazie Beetz (Deadpool/Joker)
Zazie Beetz portrayed the luck-manipulating mutant Domino in MCU’s 2018 film Deadpool 2. Beetz’s charismatic performance as the fearless and witty character added a unique and captivating element to the film, making her a standout addition to the Deadpool franchise. Beetz also stepped into the DC universe with her role as Sophie Dumond in the critically acclaimed 2019 film Joker. As the single mother and love interest of Joaquin Phoenix‘s Arthur Fleck, Beetz’s portrayal brought depth and humanity to the dark and gritty narrative.
9. Natalie Portman (Thor/V for Vendetta)
Natalie Portman is an actress that has left an indelible mark on both Marvel and DC projects with her exceptional acting skills. Within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, she portrayed the intelligent astrophysicist Jane Foster in the Thor films. As the love interest of Chris Hemsworth‘s Thor, Portman’s character played a crucial role in Thor’s journey.
In addition, Portman delved into a project from the DC comic books with her portrayal of Evey Hammond in the 2005 film V for Vendetta. As a young woman entangled in a dystopian world, Evey, through Portman’s performance, became a beacon of hope and defiance against the tyrannical government. Her powerful acting in both Marvel and DC projects highlights her versatility as an actress and ability to navigate the realm of superhero and graphic novel adaptations.
10. Zoe Saldaña (Guardians of the Galaxy/The Losers)
Zoe Saldaña rose to fame with her captivating portrayal of the strong and devoted Gamora in the Guardians of the Galaxy movie franchise. Her depiction of the green-skinned warrior has become a cornerstone of the Marvel universe, as her character played an essential part in the Avengers saga too. In addition, Saldaña ventured into the DC realm with a lesser-known film adaptation, the 2010 movie The Losers. Within this action-filled story, she took on the role of Aisha, a resourceful and enigmatic agent who joins forces with a team of ex-Special Forces soldiers, alongside Idris Elba and Chris Evans, both of whom have starred in DC and Marvel projects.
