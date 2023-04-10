Rene Russo is an American actress and former model. Russo had a successful career as a model before delving into the acting world. With an acting career of over three decades, Russo has attracted roles in highly successful movies.
The Burbank, California-born actress was born on February 17, 1954. In decades where superhero movies and franchises are box office hits, Russo is easily remembered for playing Thor’s mother, Frigga. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Thor‘s Rene Russo.
1. The Movies You Know Rene Russo From
Movie viewers from the early 90s know Rene Russo from her role in the third installment movie Lethal Weapon 3, in the Lethal Weapon film series. Russo played Internal Affairs, Detective Lorna Cole. In the mid-2000s, Russo teamed up with Dennis Quaid to play his character’s wife in the family comedy Yours, Mine & Ours (2005). By the 2010s, Russo had landed the role of Frigga, Thor’s mother. Russo debuted the role in Thor (2011), reprising it for longer screentime in Thor: The Dark World (2013), as well as in Avengers: Endgame (2019).
2. Rene Russo’s Life Before Becoming An Actress
As a growing child, Rene Russo had scoliosis, which made her rely on wearing a full-torso brace. Coupled with her unusual height for her age, Russo was bullied in High School. Often referred to as a “Jolly Green Giant,” Russo dropped out of High School in the tenth grade. Unlike most teens, Russo didn’t know what career she would pursue as an adult. To survive and support the family, Russo worked several part-time jobs. She worked as a movie theater cashier and in an eyeglass factory.
3. Rene Russo Began Her Career As A Model
In the early 1970s, an agent from International Creative Management, John Crosby, saw and encouraged Rene Russo to consider a career in modeling. Russo’s career as a model began when she got signed by Ford Modeling Agency. Russo’s career as a model peaked, making her one of the most sought-after models in the 70s and early 80s. During this time, Russo modeled for several top cosmetic and perfume brands, as well as for Cosmopolitan, Vogue, and Mademoiselle magazine covers.
4. Rene Russo Took Acting Lessons From A Veteran Actor
As Rene Russo aged into her 30s, her modeling demands began to decline. Although she appeared in a few commercials, Russo knew her glory days were over. Taking a step away from the modeling world, Russo looked to establish a career in acting. She studied and took acting classes under Allen Rich to excel in the profession. Rich was a veteran actor with an impressive career in film and television. Notably, Rich played Solly in Curb Your Enthusiasm season 4.
5. Rene Russo Breakout Role
In 1987, Rene Russo made her television debut. Russo appeared in 7 episodes of the short-lived ABC mystery crime drama Sable. The show premiered on November 7, 1987, and aired its seventh and last episode on January 2, 1988. Russo played Eden Kendell, appearing in all seven aired episodes. However, Russo’s breakout role came in film four years later, in 1992, after starring in a few movies. Russo’s breakout role was as detective Lorna Cole in Lethal Weapon 3. The movie’s success at the Box Office, with its $320 million worldwide gross, was proof Russo had received international recognition.
6. Rene Russo Has Starred With Several Hollywood A-listers
Rene Russo has had quite a successful acting career, starring in several hit movies. As such, she has shared the screen with some of Hollywood’s biggest actors. Russo starred alongside Michael Keaton in the 1991 One Good Cop. In Lethal Weapon 3 & 4, Russo starred alongside Mel Gibson, Danny Glover, Jet Li, and Chris Rock. Some other A-listers Russo has worked with include Clint Eastwood, Dustin Hoffman, John Travolta, Kevin Costner, Pierce Brosnan, Robert De Niro, Eddie Murphy, Matthew McConaughey, Dennis Quaid, Jake Gyllenhaal, Tommy Lee Jones, Morgan Freeman, and her MCU co-stars.
7. Rene Russo Took A Five-Year Break From Acting
After the release of Yours, Mine & Ours in 2005, Rene Russo chose to take a five-year break from acting. Russo stated she wanted to focus on her personal life and health. Understandably, Russo has had a busy schedule for over a decade, appearing in several movies. Russo returned in the 2011 Thor movie as Thor’s mother, Frigga.
8. The Nominations & Awards Rene Russo Has Received
Rene Russo’s first award nomination came in 1993 for Best Supporting Actress at the Saturn Awards for her performance in Freejack. Russo was also nominated for Best Kiss at the 1993 MTV Movie Award for her kiss with Mel Gibson in Lethal Weapon 3. Russo received her first and only SAG Award nomination in 1996 for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture for her work in Get Shorty.
Russo’s Razzie Award came in 2001 for Worst Supporting Actress, with the movie The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle. Russo’s performance in Nightcrawler earned her a nomination at the 2014 BAFTA Film Award and Saturn Award. Russo won her nomination for Best Supporting Actress at the Saturn Awards.
9. Other Movies Rene Russo Was In
Rene Russo made her film debut as Lynn Weslin in the 1989 sports comedy Major League. Russo reprised her role with a cameo appearance in the 1994 sequel. Russo played Lilly Raines in In the Line of Fire (1993). Some of Russo’s other movies include Outbreak (1995), Ransom (1996), Two for the Money (2005), The Intern (2015), Just Getting Started (2017), and Velvet Buzzsaw (2019).
10. Rene Russo Married A Career Co-Star
Rene Russo is married to screenwriter and director Dan Gilroy. The couple married on March 14, 1992, and have a daughter, Rose. Gilroy is known for writing and directing Nightcrawler (2014) and Velvet Buzzsaw (2019). Rene Russo‘s husband Gilroy wrote The Bourne Legacy (2012) and Kong: Skull Island (2017).
