Movie Review: The Intern

Director Nancy Meyers is well known for her distinctive contribution to the romantic comedy subgenre. However, her new film, The Intern, adopts a somewhat different strategy, substituting drama for romance while still maintaining a few comedic moments, making it one of her best, if not the best, in her collection of works. The plot revolves around a 70-year-old guy who is now retired and has a “boring” reality that is filled with mundane routines like yoga. As a widower, the only vacation he enjoys is a trip to see his son’s family, but even that isn’t enough for him. Fortunately, he comes upon a job posting for senior interns, an opportunity that can add zeal to his life. He successfully interviews for the position and obtains the internship, a role where he works as an assistant for the young CEO of an e-commerce startup. Although all of his coworkers are young, he is unaffected by this. Throughout, he demonstrates great maturity and diligence and quickly wins over everyone in the organization, including the CEO, with whom they have a close relationship. He frequently succeeds in assisting the young CEO with her private affairs and, overall, has a profound effect on many of his coworkers, many of whom end up becoming his friends.
Everyone has a role to play in this dynamic, technology-driven environment.
The way individuals think, act, and even interact in the world is always evolving. These interactions are largely based on cutting-edge technology, where there exists an app for everything, as many people like to say. This is shown to be highly accurate in this movie as we see how different people in different generations are affected by this. However, this is not a call to arms against technology; it is only a statement of reality. Technology still has its advantages, such as the ability to connect with anyone in the world, which expands one’s social circle or fosters greater collaboration on certain initiatives. Efficiency at work has improved in several respects, as has the pace at which activities are finished. The Intern beautifully depicts how all these changes apply in the modern world. Regardless, we frequently don’t realize how much we need human contact until it’s gone. Through Ben, Nancy Meyers is able to demonstrate this to the audience. Ben stumbles upon the post seeking senior interns while searching for something to fill a vacuum in his life. When he joins the startup, he finds a vibrant, technology-driven workplace where everyone is immersed in their job. His fellow interns arrive at the office with cellphones and other gizmos, whereas he only carries a calculator, a notebook, and pencils. Even switching on his work laptop proves to be too great a task for him. However, he quickly finds a way to be useful, beginning by carrying out little tasks for Jules, the CEO, and without being asked, he cleans up a desk that was filled with clutter. He also frequently gets guidance requests from his less experienced colleagues, which helps him build relationships with them and also leverages his experience in business to provide the sales team with new, fresh ideas. His professionalism, which is exhibited in how he dresses and how he addresses his colleagues, makes up for his technological limitations and ultimately benefits this modern workplace.
The Intern subtly depicts the harmony of personal and professional life.
It’s getting harder and harder to have an honest discussion about if it’s possible to have a promising career and still balance the time required for family. Time is finite and creating a balance between these two areas in life is extremely challenging. While it’s true that most of us would love to be near our families and spend as much time as possible with them, does doing so really mean that we have to sacrifice our pursuit of ambition in our careers? As a result of long-standing social and cultural practices that require them to be solely responsible for raising children and taking care of household duties, women are most affected by this. This particular issue affects Jules, the CEO of About The Fit. She has a little daughter named Paige and a spouse named Matt. While Jules has a full-time career, her husband is a stay-at-home father. During the company’s initial launch, Jules receives her husband’s support, but later doubts begin to make Matt question his choices. Facing frequent mocking comments from the women at Paige’s school, her husband’s extramarital affair complicates her marriage and forces her to decide between keeping her job as the CEO or hiring a CEO for her startup in order to try and fix her family and marital life. In the end, Jules and Matt make up, highlighting the importance of career and household harmony in a marriage.
Sometimes help comes from the places we least expect it.
The Intern boasts an incredible cast, which includes Robert De Niro as Ben, Anne Hathaway as Jules, and Adam DeVine as Jason, among others. The movie illustrates how a senior intern ends up being a great asset to a startup, from someone they never knew they needed to someone they couldn’t do without. By offering his vast and hard-earned experience to About The Fit to help them solve their personal and professional challenges, notably with Jules, who had initially been skeptical about him, Ben becomes a vital component in the lives of the characters in the film. Nancy Meyer’s efforts earned her the 2016 Teen Choice Award and the Critics’ Choice Movie Award.