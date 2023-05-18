This Phase 6 Movie Can Help Marvel Bring X-Men To The MCU

The sixth phase of the MCU has numerous exciting surprises in store for the fans — including the incorporation of the X-Men into the MCU. Marvel has been introducing mutants gradually inside the MCU lore, starting with Kamala Khan in Ms. Marvel and Namor in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Introducing the Multiverse in Phase 4 has raised fans’ hopes of seeing X-Men and MCU superheroes together. Phase 6, hopefully, would finally put an end to the wait for this crossover.
The appearance of a variant of Professor X — who occasionally leads the X-Men — in Doctor Strange 2, suggests that Marvel will likely introduce the X-Men to the MCU in the near future. It is certain that new mutants will make it to MCU using different movie plots. Let’s discover which MCU Phase 6’s productions may potentially feature our favorite mutants.
Deadpool 3 Can Set The Stage For X-Men in the MCU
Deadpool is no stranger to the X-Men and mutants. Ryan Reynolds began playing Deadpool in X-Men Origins: Wolverine. The role was reworked and presented in a more comic-accurate form in 2016’s Deadpool. Additionally, the cameos of Professor Xavier (James McAvoy), Storm (Alexandra Shipp), Cyclops (Tye Sheridan), Quicksilver (Evan Peters), Nightcrawler (Kodi Smit-McPhee) and Beast (Nicholas Hoult) in Deadpool 2 establishes Wade Wilson’s connection to X-Men. The link between X-Men and Deadpool can provide the perfect stage to introduce a mutant team to the MCU with Deadpool 3.
Deadpool 3 Is Bringing Multiple Mutants To MCU
Marvel’s introduction of mutants to the MCU is relatively slow. Marvel began introducing mutants in Earth-616 with Phase 4. Only Kamala Khan, Namor, and a variant of Professor X are confirmed mutant appearances in the MCU for now, but Phase 6 would certainly speed up the process. Deadpool 3, will certainly feature multiple more mutants in the MCU, starting off with the appearance of Hugh Jackman. When we pair up the teases in Doctor Strange in Multiverse of Madness and Ms. Marvel with the arrival of notable X-Men icon – Wolverine – in Deadpool 3, fans can hope to see their favorite mutants in the MCU soon.
Wade Wilson’s time travel back in the Deadpool 2 had already set up Wolverine’s appearance in the francise. Both actors have confirmed that Hugh Jackman would be reprising the Wolverine role, despite the fact the character died in Logan. Fortunately, Wolverine is not the only mutant appearing in Deadpool 3. The movie features Stefan Kapičić as Colossus once again. The recognizable status of these characters as integral and recognizable members of the X-Men might aid Marvel in introducing the beloved mutant team to the MCU.
