After the perfectly evil manifestation of Agatha Harkness by Kathryn Hahn in WandaVision, a series focusing on the fan-favorite character was announced. Agatha: Coven of Chaos will take viewers back to the town of Westview and will be part of the MCU’s Phase Five. As the title promises, the series intends to deliver a world of chaos when the villain returns to the small screen.
What’s interesting is that the Wandavison spin-off was initially titled Agatha: House of Harkness. However, the title was changed to reflect the exploration of chaos magic in the series. This sudden change in title led to high expectations from the series as the hint at a coven and the inclusion of chaos magic will see the MCU further embrace its supernatural elements. That begs the question — will Agatha: Coven of Chaos satisfy the expectations and deliver the chaos the title promises? Or will it follow the path of Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness that failed to sufficiently showcase both the promised “multiverse” and “madness,” to the disappointment of fans.
How Agatha: Coven Of Chaos Repeats An MCU Mistake
Agatha Harkness’ MCU debut in WandaVision cemented her status as a powerful character to keep an eye on. In Avengers: Endgame, Wanda showed off her might when she broke Thanos’ sword and gave the Titan a tough time in combat. Considering that Agatha proved to be a worthy adversary to the Scarlet Witch, it is easy to ascertain that her powers are beyond ordinary. It would be intriguing to see Agatha test the limits of her powers and expand on them in Coven of Chaos. Even more than that, it will be interesting to see the chaos she delivers to Westview with well… chaos magic. By teasing so much, the title could be seen as a mistake if Agatha: Coven of Chaos does not deliver on its titular promises.
The dynamic supernatural events of WandaVision and Multiverse of Madness have immensely increased expectations for the upcoming series. Both MCU projects have set up threads that Agatha: Coven of Chaos has to pick up from. If handled excellently, its ties to WandaVision and Multiverse of Madness could be one of its biggest strengths; however, if not handled well, these connections could drag the series down. After Doctor Strange in the Multiverse Of Madness, failed to deliver on tje expectations of its title, fans are wise to be cautiously optimistic about Agatha: Coven of Chaos.
Why Coven Of Chaos Might Actually Deliver
There is still a chance that Agatha: Coven Of Chaos might offer the right amount of upheval promised in its title. However, this possibility is in direct relation to the fate of the Scarlet Witch, which is yet to be confirmed. In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the unclear fate of Wanda also highlights the possibility that she may return. The chance of Wanda returning to take down Agatha means that series can still deliver on its chaos.
The title of the series also points to expanding the lore around Agatha’s dark magic by exploring her present and past, as well as her relationship with chaos magic. This is another fun away the series can offer excitement to viewers. Thankfully, from available information about the series, it appears the WandaVision spin-off, Agatha: Coven Of Chaos, plans to deliver on the promise of its title.
READ NEXT: Yes, Agatha Harkness Needs a Solo Movie or TV Show