Doctor Strange 2, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, was the most anticipated Marvel Studios project after Spider-Man’s most recent release, Spider-Man: No Way Home because it closely followed up the MCU story’s multiverse fate. From Doctor Strange’s first appearance since Spider-Man, Doctor Strange had the return of Wanda, too, for the first time since the incredible events of WandaVision. While Doctor Strange 2 featured Wanda, she wasn’t the hero anyone expected as the movie reflected some key comic storylines that showcased Wanda as a villain and that she was during the film. When Wanda finally came around from the dark magic that had consumed her, she seemingly sacrificed herself for the battle at hand, but did Wanda indeed die in her sacrifice? Below we’ve detailed the fate of Wanda after Doctor Strange 2, as well as other details of Wanda, WandaVision, Doctor Strange 2, and some information that featured the characters or storylines from Doctor Strange 2.
Doctor Strange 2
The main focus of Doctor Strange 2, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, was to showcase the effects on the world of the previous multiverse-related disasters, from the events of WandaVision to Spider-Man to Loki and everything in between. However, Doctor Strange united most of those events, except for what Loki indeed unraveled, which will become clear eventually to Doctor Strange and others. With the collision of the previous multiverse events, Doctor Strange 2 followed Wanda as well, and what the Darkhold had done to Wanda since she grabbed it at the end of WandaVision. As Doctor Strange 2 showcased Wanda and her thirst for the ability to jump dimensions at will with the powers of America Chavez, she ultimately sacrificed herself when she separated herself from the Darkhold long enough but was that indeed the last of Wanda Maximoff or the Scarlet Witch?
Doctor Strange 2 Weight on the Greater MCU
Without the rights to a large chunk of Marvel properties, specifically, anything related to Mutants, from Fantastic Four to X-Men and even Spider-Man, Marvel doesn’t own portions of the rights to adaptations of characters outside of comics, so certain characters and projects have always been left highly absent from the MCU. While Doctor Strange 2 introduced Richard Reeds and others through Earth-838’s Illuminati, those characters were likely created as a one-time deal for fans before the proper Fantastic Four or Professor X make appearances in the MCU. Most interestingly, Marvel recently labeled Ms. Marvel as a Mutant in the series’ final moments, which officially added the term into the MCU, which likely added the most hype out of anything else Marvel has announced recently until we get an official Fantastic Four cast.
Wanda’s Impact on Marvel Comics
In the comics, Wanda has disrupted the lives of several heroes and villains, primarily villains, with her twisted storylines that feature her father, Magneto, and the remaining Mutants. With Mutant officially brought into the MCU, and Wanda and her brother’s MCU past have always tip-toed around them having Mutant abilities over gaining them through experimentations with the Infinity Stones, Marvel now has the chance to reveal the truth of Scarlet Witch, Wanda, and Mutant-kind. In Doctor Strange 2, Wanda nearly accomplished her goal of having her children, Tommy and Billy, returned to her, but at the cost of taking over the life of another version of herself. When she realized that her children were loved by another, she truly separated herself from the Darkhold and, in the process, claimed to attempt to destroy each Darkhold from across the multiverse, but was that truly the fate of Wanda after Doctor Strange 2?
The Fate of Wanda after Doctor Strange 2
Wanda and her intentions were revealed quite early when Doctor Strange visited her on her apparent tree farm. Still, when Doctor Strange saw through the gimmick, and Wanda revealed the actual surrounding of where they were, Doctor Strange became defensive and realized Wanda’s opposition. While Wanda claimed to have been able to destroy each Darkhold towards the end of the film, we still have an Agatha Harkness series to look forward to that would be shocking without Wanda, but as we also do not know the true nature of the upcoming Disney+ series, or if it’ll be a prequel for Agatha, so who knows if that’ll be the return of Wanda. Another critical factor in the fate of Wanda after Doctor Strange 2 goes back to the end of WandaVision and the version of Vision that’s still out in the world and missing since those events, without a single reference to the character.