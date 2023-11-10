Here’s What You Need to Remember Before Seeing The Marvels

The Marvels is the latest entry in the MCU, set to be released on the 10th of November, 2023. The film is a sequel to the 2019 Captain Marvel. Based on this fact it follows the story that ended four years ago. However, it is not that simple as this is one of the few films in the MCU that continues from diverse points in the universe.
The Marvels might appear to be a sequel to the Carol Danvers standalone film. But it is much more than that. The film has three superheroes, who make up the titular trio. The other parts of the trio, apart from Captain Marvel have had origin stories as well. These origin stories are from different miniseries, namely Ms. Marvel and WandaVision. Interestingly, some of the events in the TV miniseries, Secret Invasion come to play in this film. The Marvels is supposed to tie some of the threads that remained unraveled at the end of these TV shows. So here’s all the info you need to be properly armed with before you go on to catch the new film.
What Happened to Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel And Nick Fury?
In 2019, we were introduced to Carol Danvers who is also the superhero Captain Marvel. As the story progresses, it becomes evident that all is not as it seems. This hero had been lost for years, presumed dead by her loved ones on earth, and her memory loss after an accident made it difficult to find her way back home. By the time the end of the film comes around, Captain Marvel destroys the Artificial Intelligence that governs the Kree, the Supreme Intelligence. This action is what triggers the actions of Dar-Benn who is the film’s villain.
Captain Marvel has made four appearances in the MCU. Over the course of these four appearances, it was quickly established that she is one of the strongest superheroes in the universe. Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame do quick work of establishing this. Also, Danvers has been working with S.H.I.E.L.D. much longer than most of the rest of the Avengers and is one of the few people who can be called Nick Fury’s friend. On the subject of Nick Fury, in Secret Invasion, after the events of Avengers: Endgame, he becomes worried about the role he could play on Earth. This is right on the heels of his failure to protect the world from Thanos. In the show, he has also become the director of S.A.B.E.R. This a program that is run out of space, where he looks out for Earth against intergalactic enemies, like the mad titan.
Who Is Kamala Khan?
Kamala Khan is a teenage mutant, who harnesses the power of a magical bangle. This helps her use cosmic energy. The first appearance of this character was in Ms. Marvel. The show follows her as she grows from being a regular teenager to one who has become the protector of her neighbourhood. In the final episode of Ms. Marvel, Kamala’s bracelet powers up. She is transported to her closest and Caroline Danvers appears in her place.
There is an important part of Kamala’s story that was not fully addresses by the end of the show. The origins of her bangle is traced to an ancient temple in India where her grandmother, who was exiled from the Noor dimension found it on the arm of a blue-skinned body. The show quickly establishes that the bangle is part of a pair. But the second pair is never discovered. Until The Marvels.
Why Does Monica Rambeau Look Familiar?
There are two reasons Monica Rambeau seems familiar. The first and much less obvious one is because we met her as a child. She is the daughter of Maria Rambeau, Danvers’ best friend. The two were test pilots on the project that led to Danvers’ disappearance. After the events in Captain Marvel, Maria starts an organization, S.W.O.R.D. This organization works like the other similarly named organizations in the MCU. It is this organization that Monica works for when we meet her again in WandaVision.
It was during the events in that miniseries that she gets her powers. While trying to stop Wanda by going through her forcefeild, Monica becomes powered. As the credits roll on the final episode for WandaVision, Rambeau is offered a job on S.A.B.E.R. the organization that Nick Fury is now in charge of. However, the person is not human and is actually a Skrull.
What Happened With The Skrulls?
The Skrulls are a race that have been at war with the Kree of many centuries. Captain Marvel used to be a tool in the fight against the Skrulls until she uncovered the truth about the Kree-Skrull conflict. This discovery leads to insubordination and destruction of the Supreme Intelligence. By the end of Captain Marvel she starts to explore the universe in search of a possible home for the Skrulls. Even in Endgame, it is clear that her loyalities and energies are still targeted to helping the Skrulls. Meanwhile, Nick Fury is also trying to handle peace negotiations between the Kree and Skrull.