The shape-shifting Skrulls are back with a sinister plan to take over the Earth in Marvel’s Secret Invasion series. With Skrulls shapeshifting to some of Earth’s mightiest heroes, it will be hard for the good guys to determine who to trust. But Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) learns of their secret invasion and isn’t going to let it happen without a fight.
Joining his mission against the Skrulls are Maria Hill, Talos, and Everett Ross to protect the Earth from an enemy they didn’t know was getting stronger right in their backyard. As the first MCU Phase 5 series, starring Samuel L Jackson as Nick Fury, this series is bound to have implications for the upcoming storylines in projects like The Marvels, releasing later in the year. So here is everything you need to know about Secret Invasion!
What The MCU’s Secret Invasion Will Be About?
According to the trailers, Secret Invasion will follow Nick Fury after the events of Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home. But this spy espionage will be much darker than what fans are used to in the MCU. This series is based on the Secret Invasion storyline from the comics, where the Skrulls try to conquer Earth after the Avengers are termed outlaws because of the Super Hero Registration Act under S.H.I.E.L.D.’s director, Tony Stark.
But in Marvel’s Secret Invasion, Nick Fury is off-world after the death of Tony Stark. In 2019’s Captain Marvel, Fury, and Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), had promised to help the Skrulls find a new planet. Decades later, they still live in fear on Earth, waiting for what was promised. Now a faction of the Skrulls has decided to take what’s owed to them. No matter who has to pay the price. With their ability to shapeshift, they have already infiltrated positions of power in the government and among the Avengers. This dark thriller is bound to have adverse effects on the MCU.
When Does Secret Invasion Take Place?
From the Disney + synopsis, Secret Invasion occurs in the present day of MCU. This would imply that the events are taking place after the events of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantamania. The last time Nick Fury was seen on Earth was when Tony Stark died. He likely didn’t take the loss well and has been in space for years, blaming himself for losing another Avenger.
Who Is Cast In The Secret Invasion Series?
While Nick Fury has appeared in numerous MCU films, this is the first time he will star in his solo story. Samuel L Jackson will play a more complex Nick Fury than fans have ever seen. Ben Mendelsohn will reprise his role as the Skrull Talos from Captain Marvel and the end credits of Spider-Man: Far From Home. Don Cheadle will also reprise his role as James Rhodes in preparation for his upcoming Marvel series, Armor Wars. Other familiar MCU favorites appearing in this series include Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill and Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross.
Some new faces joining Secret Invasion include Emilia Clarke from Game of Thrones as G’iah. She is Talos’ daughter and a freedom fighter working to help her people and prevent the incoming war. Olivia Coleman also makes her MCU debut as an MI6 agent. Other stars appearing in the show include Killian Scott, Carmen Ejogo, Christopher McDonald, and Kingsley Ben-Adir as the main villain, Gravik.
When Does Secret Invasion Series Release?
Secret Invasion is easily one of the most anticipated MCU phase 5 series. It is set to premiere on June 21, 2023, on Disney +. The series is expected to have six episodes airing weekly.