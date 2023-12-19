Home Alone Cast: Where Are They Now?

Over three decades have passed since the release of the first installment of Home Alone. Ever wonder where the cast of a film released so long ago and made us roll on the floor while laughing is nowadays? Home Alone was released on November 16, 1990, in the United States and to say that it took the world by storm is an understatement. Everyone loved the idea of a little kid one-upping adult ‘bad guys’ alone, and giving them a taste of their own medicine so close to Christmas.
After the success of the first release, the second installation titled Home Alone 2: Lost in New York was released in 1992 with most of the cast reprising their role. Plenty of other movies without the original cast came out afterwards but none of them could match the success of the first two. Even now, Christmas time always brings Home Alone into the spotlight. So, while the movies themselves have become old news, the memories associated with them and their charming cast remain evergreen. Let’s take a look at what the cast of Home Alone has been up to since the release of the movies.
Macaulay Culkin
Macaulay Culkin played the titular role of Kevin McCallister, the smart, creative, and stubborn kid who, after being left behind by his family who goes on a trip, takes it upon himself to protect his family home from burglars. In terms of personality, Culkin isn’t too far off from his character. After starring in Home Alone and Home Alone 2, Culkin went on to play main roles in numerous films and TV shows as a child actor, most notably My Girl (1991), The Good Son (1993), and Richie Rich (1994).
He then took a small break from acting and returned as a guest star on NBC’s Will & Grace. In 2013 Caulkin went on to start a music career in a rock band called “ The Pizza Underground”. In 2021, he appeared on American Horror Story: Double Feature as Mickey for 5 episodes. On December 1, 2023, Culkin received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, where he also reunited with his Home Alone on-set mom, played by Catherine O’Hara.
Daniel Stern
Daniel Stern took on the role of the thief Marv Murchins, known for being the taller, duller, and more cowardly one of the ‘Wet Bandits.’ Between the release of the two movies, Stern acted in Ron Underwood’s comedy film City Slickers (1991). He debuted as a director with the film Rookie of the Year in 1991. In later years, he played the role of Earl Cavendar in Whip It, released in 2009, and as Meyer Fisk in The Next Three Days, released in 2010. He was in Shrill from 2019-2021 and his most recent role is as Eli Hobson in the TV show For All Mankind (2023).
Joe Pesci
Joe Pesci, the man who won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor in Martin Scorsese’s Goodfellas, also plays the thief Harry Lyme of the ‘Wet Bandits,’ in Home Alone. Despite not appearing in films for a period of a little over five years (from 1999 to 2006), Pesci had a thriving acting career. He came back into the spotlight for Robert De Niro’s The Good Shepherd (2006) and eventually acted in a main role as Charlie Bontempo in Love Ranch (2010). He appeared in the academy-nominated Martin Scorsese film The Irishman in 2019. And is also a main character in the ongoing TV series Bupkis.
Catherine O’Hara
Primetime Emmy and Golden Globe winner, O’Hara played the role of Kate McCallister, Kevin’s devoted mother, in the movies. O’Hara was already a very established actor before the release of the movies and kept on building that success afterward. Instantly after Home Alone 2, she voiced Sally and Shock in The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993). She went on to appear in Waiting for Guffman (1996), A Mighty Wind (2003), and For Your Consideration (2006). However, her most critically acclaimed role was Moira Rose in the hit TV show Schitt’s Creek (2015–2020) for which she won an Emmy, a Golden Globe, and many other awards.
John Heard
The late John Heard was cast as in Home Alone as Kevin’s father, Peter McCallister. In between the two movies, Heard played multiple successful roles in Rowdy Herrington’s Gladiator (1992), Penny Marshall’s Awakenings (1990), and Damian Harris’s Decieved (1991). In 2014 he played Gunther Thorpe in Modern Family and was credited posthumously for his work in The Tale (2018), and Living Among Us (2018). Sadly, Heard passed away on July 21, 2017, of a cardiac arrest.
Devin Ratray
Kevin’s mean older brother, Buzz McCalister was played by Devin Ratray in the two films. In 1993 he appeared in Dennis the Menace and in 1994 he had a minor role in The Prince and Me. He’s also known for his work in Nebraska (2013) and Blue Rain (2013). In 2021 Ratray had a minor part as Officer Buzz McCalister in the sixth installment of Home Alone, Home Sweet Home Alone.
Kieran Culkin
Although Kieran Culkin was cast Kevin’s cousin, Fuller McCallister, in the movies, he’s Culkin’s brother in real life. After Home Alone, Culkin landed the titular role of Jason “Igby” Slocumb in Igby Goes Down (2002). He also appeared in Scott Pilgrim vs. the World (2010) as Wallace Wells, and reprised his role in the animated series Scott Pilgrim Takes Off (2023). His most notable work is as Roman Roy on the HBO television series Succession (2018–2023) for which he has been nominated for 3 Primetime Emmy Awards.
