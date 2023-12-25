6 Things You Didn’t Know About The Barbie Movie

Welcome to a world of plastic and fantastic revelations! As we eagerly anticipate the release of the Barbie movie, let’s explore some lesser-known facets of this cinematic journey that’s set to bring a beloved icon to life. From its cast to its soundtrack, here are six things you might not have known about the upcoming film.
A Diverse Ensemble Beyond Pink
The Barbie Movie Cast is shaping up to be as diverse as it is star-studded. Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling headline as Barbie and Ken, but they’re just the tip of the iceberg. Issa Rae, Sharon Rooney, Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, Hari Nef, and even Dua Lipa are bringing their talents to this ensemble.
Relatable for the first time feels closer to an accurate reading of this brilliant Barbie, with each actor adding their unique flair to the film’s colorful tapestry.
From Dreamhouse to Real World
The Barbie Movie Filming Locations are as varied as Barbie’s wardrobe. While specific spots are under wraps, it’s clear that the production aims to translate Barbie’s vibrant world into our own. The settings will undoubtedly play a crucial role in Barbie’s magical journey from her fantastical origins to real-world adventures.
Fashioning a Plastic Icon
The creative minds behind the Barbie Movie Costume Design have delved deep into Barbie’s storied past to dress her future.
I tried to reference the history of Barbie. Barbie is always about the ideal, so through the costumes, we give each character a look that reflects the ultimate Barbie look for where she is in the story at that moment. This commitment to authenticity ensures that every sequin and stitch will resonate with fans and fashionistas alike.
Greta Gerwig’s Visionary Take
The Barbie Movie Director, Greta Gerwig, brings her acclaimed storytelling prowess to this project. Known for her work on films like “Little Women” and “Lady Bird,” Gerwig’s touch is expected to infuse depth and nuance into a narrative that could easily be dismissed as superficial.
I find that there’s just such beautiful absurdity in the making of dolls, of inanimate objects…, Gerwig muses on her approach, promising a film that’s anything but plastic in its emotional depth.
A Script with Depth and Humor
In a bold move, Greta Gerwig also steps into the role of co-screenwriter alongside Noah Baumbach for the Barbie Movie Screenwriters. This dynamic duo is known for their insightful and often witty narratives. The screenplay promises to challenge preconceptions about Barbie, with a story that acknowledges her past while propelling her into a future where she navigates real-world issues with grace and humor.
I couldn’t figure it out because that’s not what Barbie is, Diablo Cody remarks on the complexity of writing for such an iconic character.
A Soundtrack That Sparkles
Last but certainly not least, the Barbie Movie Soundtrack is set to be just as eclectic as its cast. With artists like Lizzo, Billie Eilish, and Dua Lipa contributing their voices, we can expect an auditory experience that complements the film’s visual splendor.
The soundtrack assignment began with two tracks: a pop song for a big dance number and an ’80s power ballad for Ken, setting up some unforgettable musical moments.
