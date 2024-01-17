Since taking over DC, James Gunn has always affirmed that Superman was a major priority for their team moving forward. In December 2022, Gunn announced that he was working on a Superman film titled Superman Legacy. It would be the first film in the rebooted DC Universe that he was creating with co-CEO Peter Safran. While Man of Steel 2 was in production for a long time, Gunn eventually decided not to move on with the project or the film’s star, Henry Cavill.
While fans were disappointed, Gunn assured them this new beginning would be worth it. Rebooting the DC universe is probably the best choice now, with DC studio’s movies like The Flash performing much worse than expected. While Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom had some hope, DC hardly promoted the film, so it struggled to break even at the box office despite a decent storyline. Many fans didn’t bother with it because it’s the last film in an ending universe, so they didn’t see the need. However, with Superman Legacy starting the new DCU, here is everything you need to know about Gunn’s first film as DCStudio’s co-CEO.
Who Is Starring In Superman: Legacy?
In December 2022, Gunn announced that Henry Cavill would not return as Superman, which rubbed fans the wrong way because the actor had recently announced he was in talks to return for one more final film. With Gunn going for a younger direction in Superman Legacy, he chose Netflix’s Hollywood actor David Corenswet to play Clark Kent. Nicholas Hoult had auditioned for the leading man role, but even though he didn’t get the job, he was cast as the film’s villain, Lex Luthor. Hoult is known for his roles in projects like The Menu and The Great. This movie isn’t his first role in the superhero genre, having played The Beast in Fox’s X-Men movies.
For Superman’s love interest, Lois Lane, Gunn confirmed that Rachel Brosnahan, known for her roles in The Marvelous Ms. Maisel and Orange is the New Black, will play the character in this 2025 film. Superman: Legacy isn’t an origin story, so these two characters could already know each other. Other cast members include Isabel Merced as Hawk Girl, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, and Skyler Gisondo from Santa Clarita’s Diet and Righteous Gemstones will play Jimmy Olsen. Sean Gunn is also joining the film in an undisclosed role.
When Will Superman: Legacy Be Released?
In January 2023, Gunn announced that Superman: Legacy would hit theatres in July 2025 to kick off the new DCU. After announcing that he will be directing the film in April 2023, he added that the movie has already started pre-production. Filming should begin in January 2024 now that most characters have already been cast. After the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike, Gunn revealed that filming would start in March 2024. It’s unclear whether this will affect the 2025 July release date.
What Is the Plot of Superman: Legacy?
According to the official synopsis, Clark Kent is working to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage and human upbringing in Kansas. The film will follow this young Kryptonian as he starts working at the Daily Planet. The values of truth and justice he has nurtured, thanks to his kind-hearted parents and growing up in Smallville, Kansas, will be tested in this film. Gunn stated that this movie would focus on a much younger Clark Kent, hence the need to recast the character.
Kent will appear as an inexperienced reporter at the Daily Planet, with Lois Lane working as his colleague. Whether their romance will be immediate or not is up to the writers. With Kent working at the Daily Planet, Gunn confirmed that Jimmy Olsen, the Daily Planet’s best photographer, will also appear in the film so the trio gang is back together. The plot sounds like the recently released animation on Adult Swim, My Adventures with Superman. This will also serve as an introduction to another DC film, The Authority.
Who Is Making Superman: Legacy?
Gunn has a huge role to play in this DC movie. He is writing the screenplay and producing the film alongside Safran. Gunn is also directing this movie, so fans should expect something different from what they’ve been used to in the past DC movies. This movie isn’t the first DC project Gunn has worked on. His first DC superhero film was 2021’s Suicide Squad, which was praised by fans and signaled a new direction for the studios before subsequent films performed poorly at the box office.
