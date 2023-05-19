7 Things You Didn’t Know About DC’s Aquaman

There is no denying the fact that Aquaman, the ruler of Atlantis, is one of the most underappreciated superheroes in the DC comics universe. For years, he was considered a joke — a laughing stock — a superhero who could only talk to fish. In recent years, however, Aquaman has undergone a significant resurgence in popularity.
With his own successful comic book series and a blockbuster movie called Aquaman, it’s safe to say that Aquaman is no longer a comical figure. With his superhuman strength, ability to breathe underwater, and telepathic control over sea creatures, there’s no denying that he’s one of the coolest superheroes around. But there’s so much more to this character than meets the eye. Here are seven fascinating facts you didn’t know about DC’s Aquaman.
1. Aquaman Was Blinded By Poseidon
Just like the Wonder Woman comics, the Aquaman comics also frequently introduced ancient gods to their readers. In Aquaman Vol. 5 #34, Poseidon made Aquaman fight his son Triton for the title of Lord of the Sea. Aquaman’s victory against Triton fueled Poseidon’s rage. Poseidon believed that Aquaman and his people shouldn’t put themselves above the gods. To teach the king a lesson, Poseidon blinded him. However, there was a way to reverse the effects. Poseidon was willing to restore Aquaman’s sight, but only if he prayed to him. Instead of praying, Aquaman learned how to fight while blind, proving his strength and determination.
2. Aquaman Has a Magic Water Hand
The mystical hand possessed by Aquaman has been a source of fascination for fans, as it has gone through numerous changes over the years. Initially, Aquaman was portrayed with two ordinary human hands, but in Aquaman Vol. 5 #2, a 1994 storyline, he lost his left hand during a battle with his nemesis, Charybdis, who had the ability to steal Aquaman’s power to communicate with sea creatures. He used the powers to summon a swarm of piranhas that consumed Aquaman’s hand, leaving only a stump.
To compensate for his missing limb, Aquaman received a special Waterbearer Hand from the Lady of the Lake. The hand was comprised entirely of water and could be sculpted and controlled by Aquaman’s mind. This enabled him to forge an array of weapons and devices like swords and shields.
3. He Has a Unique Healing Ability
Aquaman’s Waterbearer Hand not only granted him the power to create various objects but also to heal. In fact, Aquaman could heal an injury by simply laying his hand on it — and not just in humans but also in marine creatures. These regenerative abilities allowed him to maintain an excellent body himself, but that is often also attributed to his unique genetic makeup as a hybrid of Atlantean and human.
4. Thanks to Poseidon’s Trident, Aquaman Can Fly
Aquaman’s Trident of Neptune is a powerful weapon made of Atlantean steel and is imbued with magical properties that allow Aquaman to control the ocean and communicate with sea creatures. But that’s not all the trident can do. It also allows Aquaman to fly by manipulating the water molecules in the air.
In Aquaman #46, Arthur Curry, better known as Aquaman, is shown conversing with Wonder Woman about Thule invaders. Interestingly, the conversation takes place in mid-air over a river. Although Aquaman’s flying ability may not be as iconic as his underwater prowess, it is an intriguing aspect of his character that adds depth and versatility to his superhero persona — all thanks to the Trident of Poseidon.
5. He Can Telepathically Communicate With Marine Life
One of the most distinctive facts about DC’s Aquaman is his ability to communicate with marine life. By establishing a telepathic connection with sea creatures, Aquaman can exert command and control over them, summoning and directing various marine creatures to help him in his quests. This power has evolved over time and has been depicted differently by different writers and artists. However, it wasn’t until the 1960s that his telepathic abilities were fully established. In The Brave and the Bold #28, the initial appearance of the Justice League, Aquaman demonstrates his capability to converse with sea creatures while summoning a group of porpoises to aid the team in their fight against Starro the Conqueror.
6. He Has an Evil Step-Brother, The Ocean Master
One of the most interesting facts about DC Comics’ Aquaman is his complex relationship with his half-brother, Orm Marius, better known as the Ocean Master. The character of Ocean Master first appeared in Aquaman #29 in September 1966, created by writer Bob Haney and artist Nick Cardy. Ocean Master’s character has undergone various transformations since his debut.
In his original incarnation, Orm Marius was depicted as a fully human half-brother to Aquaman, jealous of Arthur’s Atlantean heritage and powers. However, in later storylines, such as The New 52 reboot in 2011, Orm was reimagined as a full-blooded Atlantean, son of Queen Atlanna and an Atlantean warlord, making him an even more formidable opponent for Aquaman.
7. Aquaman’s Son Was Killed By Black Manta
In Aquaman #57, a tragic event took place that would forever change the lives of Aquaman and his family. Black Manta, Aquaman’s arch-nemesis, kidnapped Aquaman’s infant son, Arthur Curry Jr., also known as Aquababy. In a twisted plot to exact revenge on Aquaman, Black Manta placed Aquababy in a chamber that slowly filled with air, suffocating the child as he could only breathe underwater.
Despite Aquaman and his wife Mera’s desperate attempts to save their son, Aquababy perished at the hands of the Black Manta. The death of their son drove a wedge between Aquaman and Mera, leading to the eventual dissolution of their marriage. This tragic event also served as a powerful motivator for Aquaman in his ongoing battles against Black Manta, making their rivalry one of the most personal and intense in DC’s history.
