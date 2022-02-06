Home
10 Things You Didn’t Know about AJ Johnson

AJ Johnson is the kind of actress you don’t forget. She’s talented enough to take a role and make it her own, and she has no problem going to the extreme, doing what it takes, and making sure she owns everything she does. This lovely actress is the kind of woman who is happy to talk about her personal life, to discuss her feelings, and to talk about her roles, and she is also someone who is in the press for her most interesting birthday gift we’ve heard of in a while. Here’s to learning more about her and what she got herself for her birthday.

1. What Does AJ Stand For?

AJ is her nickname, but it’s not her full name. Her name stands for Adrienne-Joi Johnson. She was born on January 2, 1963. This means she is currently 59, but it’s her 50th birthday that she’s in the news talking about right now. Why?

2. She Gave Herself a Special 50th Birthday Gift

It is a big age. It’s a big age with some big connotations, and she absolutely made the most of it nine years ago. She gave herself a threesome with two men, and she is happy to discuss that with anyone who wants to know more. She says it is absolutely worthwhile. She said it was “like doing salsa with two guys at one time,” and she loved every second of it.

3. She’s a Jersey Girl

She was born and raised in a town called Orange, New Jersey. She spent much of her life there. She graduated from high school from Rumson-Fair Haven Regional High School, and then she moved on to another state, another location, and another timeline in her life.

4. She Left for Atlanta

This Jersey girl left the state she was born and raised in to head to the south. She went to the deep south, too, and she headed straight down to Atlanta to attend college. She was a student at Spelman College. She not only graduate with her degree, but she graduated with honors. That’s not an easy thing to do in college, and everyone who makes it across that stage at graduation with honors should brag incessantly because they earned it.

5. She’s Moved on to Fitness

Part of her life right now is the fitness world. It turns out, she lost out on a role because of her body – and she wasn’t happy about it. She was passed over for the role in Scorpion King beside the Rock because the casting director wanted someone with a more athletic body based on his choice of an Olympic athlete. She wasn’t having it.

6. She Counsels

Her new life in the world of fitness and helping others allows her to counsel those who need it. She’s able to help her clients make their best choices, live their best lives, and see what they can to do improve their lives at any given moment.

7. She’s Not Into Peer Pressure

There was a time in her life when she began to feel that acting was no longer fun, and that is when she left that world to continue building her brand into something else. The peer pressure to be a certain way, live a certain way, act a certain way, and look a certain way was not for her, and she wasn’t having it any longer.

8. She Recognizes Layers

AJ Johnson doesn’t take anything at face value. She looks deeper. There are always layers. There is always something more important, something deeper, and something else going on that causes people to feel a certain way, and her job is to make sure she can help her clients look deeper to figure out what’s really going on. You cannot fix what you don’t know is broken, after all.

9. She Works with Famous Clients

Johnson is more than a little good at what she does. She’s good enough that she has some of the most famous clients in the world who come to her for her help, and she is able to give it to them. Clients such as Gabrielle Union seek her services, and she loves working with her clients both famous and not.

10. She Deals with Everything

Her counseling services are not limited to just one or two things. She is able to do many things with her services, including helping families who have been through loss, families who are dealing with personal issues such as infidelity, and issues such as weight loss and health. She’s a one-stop shop for anyone in need of someone who simply cares.

Tiffany Raiford is a lifelong Floridian, wife to my high school sweetheart and mother of four littles (two girls and boy/girl twins...no, they are not identical and yes, I'm sure).


