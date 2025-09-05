Who Is Paul Rabil? Meet Vanessa Kirby’s Lacrosse Star Boyfriend

Paul Rabil isn’t your typical celebrity boyfriend. While Vanessa Kirby is making waves on screen, Rabil has been revolutionizing professional lacrosse off it. It’s not every day that Hollywood and professional lacrosse intersect, but Kirby and Rabil are proving that opposites do attract. Rabil’s success on the field and in business makes him an unconventional but fascinating figure in celebrity culture.
Paul Rabil’s resumé reads like a sports hall of fame, with championships, scoring titles, and founding an entire professional league. Although Rabil and Kirby have been dating since 2022, they’re back in the spotlight as they are expecting their first child. While he’s stayed away from the Hollywood spotlight all this time, for fans of the actress, here’s everything to know about her boyfriend, Paul Rabil.
Paul Rabil’s Early Life and Lacrosse Roots
Paul Rabil was born in Gaithersburg, Maryland, on December 14, 1985. Although his parents didn’t have careers in sports, they were generally sports-loving. Rabil’s father, Allan Rabil, worked as a sales representative for an aerospace company. On the other hand, his mother, Jean Anne Rabil, worked as an arts teacher in a Catholic school. As a young boy, Rabil’s parents, especially his father, encouraged him to try out several sports. Paul Rabil eventually gravitated towards lacrosse and quickly demonstrated remarkable talent.
Born and raised in Montgomery Village, Maryland, Rabil first attended Watkins Mill High School before transferring to DeMatha Catholic High School, a private school. While at DeMatha, his athletic abilities not only drew serious attention, but he also led the school’s lacrosse team to three Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) championships. By the time he was ready for college, Rabil had become one of the most promising lacrosse players in the country.
Paul Rabil is an Alumnus of John Hopkins University
Thanks to his exceptional lacrosse records in high school, Paul Rabil received several offers from colleges nationwide. Rabil ultimately chose John Hopkins University because of its storied lacrosse program and talented coach. While at John Hopkins University, Rabil played midfield. His collegiate career was defined by fierce determination and an unmatched work ethic. By graduation, Paul Rabil had earned a reputation as one of the top midfielders in the history of NCAA lacrosse. At John Hopkins University, Rabil majored in political science, minoring in entrepreneurship and management.
Paul Rabil’s Professional Lacrosse Career
After graduating from John Hopkins University in 2008, Paul Rabil was drafted into the 2008 Major League Lacrosse (MLL) Draft. He was picked as the first overall draft pick by the Boston Cannons. Throughout his MLL career, Rabil racked up accolades, including MVP honors, All-Star selections, and multiple championship appearances. Rabil’s professional career spanned 14 years, from 2008 to 2018. During that time, Paul Rabil was known for his explosive speed, pinpoint accuracy, and leadership skills. For those not familiar with pro lacrosse, Rabil was often compared to legends in other sports, such as LeBron James or Tom Brady.
Besides his professional career in the MLL, Paul Rabil also played in the National Lacrosse League (NLL). Rabil was drafted second overall in 2008 by the San Jose Stealth. His time in the NLL was relatively shorter than in the MLL, as he left the NLL in 2013 after playing his final season with the Philadelphia Wings. After his official retirement, Paul Rabil returned to the field and rink in 2019 in the Premier Lacrosse League (PLL). He played his final season in the PLL and as a player in 2021 with Boston Cannons, coming full circle from his first draft. In his collegiate career, Paul Rabil scored a total of 112 goals with 178 points in the NCAA. In the MLL, he scored 312 goals, ending with 571 in total points. In the NLL and PLL, Rabil finished with 179 and 61 career total points, respectively.
Paul Rabil Co-founded the Premier Lacrosse League (PLL)
Besides his successful lacrosse career, Paul Rabil wasn’t content with just being a player; he also sought to make a lasting impact. In 2018, he co-founded the Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) with his brother, Mike Rabil. The league launched in 2019 with a mission to offer players better compensation, healthcare, and increased exposure. The PLL introduced a tour-based model that saw teams travel from city to city. The PLL was backed by investors such as The Chernin Group and The Raine Group. This helped revolutionize the way lacrosse players and fans engaged with the sport.
Having retired in 2021, Rabil closed a chapter on what is widely considered one of the most decorated careers in lacrosse history. Paul Rabil returned as lacrosse’s all-time leading scorer and immediately shifted focus to expanding the PLL and mentoring the next generation of players. Rabil’s legacy is firmly cemented not only by his on-field achievements but also by his lasting impact on lacrosse’s infrastructure and visibility. In addition to the PLL, Paul Rabil also co-founded the Women’s Lacrosse League (WLL) in 2024, which had its inaugural season in 2025.
