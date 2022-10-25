Ben Stiller; A Constant Force Behind The Shows We Love

If you are a fan of comedy in the late ‘90s and 2000s, then I bet you could barely watch a trailer without seeing the iconic Ben Stiller. For a long time, the hilarious comedian has amused us with his stark comedic deadpan. Stiller could ultimately deliver in any role, no matter how absurd or embarrassing the scenes were. The dynamic performer made his debut in Hot Pursuit, an action comedy aired in 1987. He simply stole the hearts of fans worldwide.
The actor, producer, and director was born on November 30, 1965, and he’s currently 56 years old. He has the perfect height of about 5 ft 7 and weighs approximately 70 kg.
His Family
Ben was blessed with loving parents, Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara, both of which, surprisingly, were actors. We totally get where all the talent comes from. Sadly, Jerry Stiller died at age 92 in 2020, but he left a great legacy from his hilarious comedies, some of which included his wife and Ben. Jerry and Ben acted in many famous shows together, and nothing can honestly be more beautiful than sharing your passion with your dad. The movies included The Hustler of Money, Shoeshine, Zoolander, and The Heartbreak Kid, to mention a few.
The undeniable sensation had his fair share of relationships, but none were as perfect as that with his wife, Christine Taylor. The two sweethearts married a year after meeting in 1999 when they realized it was love at first sight. Stiller and Christine had two beautiful children, Ella and Quinlin, but in 2017, they decided to call it quits. However, the heart wants what it wants, especially when it’s your soulmate! Stiller and Christine got back together in 2022 after realizing they simply could not do without each other, the beautiful and the bad.
How Much Is Ben Stiller Worth?
Stiller’s hard work, effort, and passion have certainly paid off; this can be seen from his insanely fat bank account. The sensation is approximated to be worth $200 million. This massive fortune was earned from all the various works he has acted in, produced, and screenwriter. He got about $3 million from his work in There’s Something About Mary, $2.5 million from Zoolander, and became an even better-paid actor after a whopping success of Night at the Museum. I honestly loved that movie! These are simply icing on the cake that is Ben Stiller’s worth. I won’t even get started on the real estate owned by the insanely talented human being.
Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story
It saddens me that I cannot write all about Ben Stiller’s creative contributions he has given over the years; they are just too many. I will, however, give you a couple of my favorites, and I couldn’t be happier to start with Dodgeball! Stiller simply stole the limelight in the movie with his scene-stealing scenes. He stars with the famous Vince Vaughn, and the two gave us a show worth the watch. The duo just found ways to make you laugh courtesy of the hilarious writing, acting way over the top, and zany ideas. If you seriously haven’t watched the 2004 movie, that is honestly on you!
Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson on Zoolander
Stiller has had many iconic collaborations, and one of them includes Owen Wilson. The two have acted in blockbuster comedies, and I’ll start that list with Zoolander. Stiller impressively directed the movie and even praised Wilson as an essential cast. He creates a form of chemistry in all his roles, effectively giving us scenes that just make you laugh till you want to cry. Stiller and Wilson have worked together 12 times, and each movie became an instant hit. The others include Meet the Fockers, Permanent Midnight, and my personal favorite, Night at the Museum, to name a few.
Ben Stiller as a Director
Ben Stiller is nothing short of talented, and this is seen in the goofball comedies, dramatic miniseries, indies, and, let’s not forget, massive box-office hits that he directs. This includes both Zoolander movies, where the sequel came 15 years later. Escape at Dannemora was aired in 2018, and this may just be his most profound and ambitious directorial undertaking, with an IMDb of 8.0. The Secret Life of Walter Mitty got an impressive 71% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes. In the movie, he directs himself in the title role.
The Ben Stiller Show won an Emmy Award in 1993 for Outstanding Writing in a Variety Series. This was amongst his first works, and I believe the good reviews deserve applause. Tropic Thunder got an IMDb of 7.0, aired in 2008. It became a massive hit mostly because of the fantastic cast, bringing about $195 million worldwide. Very impressive work by a very brilliant man.